Aaron Carter: Nick Carter, member of the Backstreet Boys, pays tribute to the singer and child actor who died at 34
Nick Carter, member of the ackstreet Boys, has paid tribute to his brother, singer Aaron Carter, after his death at the age of 34.
The former child star was tragically found dead in a bath at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, with the cause of his death still under investigation by US police.
Her brother Nick, 42, paid a moving tribute to her on Twitter on Sunday, saying his heart was broken over the loss of his little brother.
His post, along with a series of photographs, acknowledged the complicated relationship the siblings shared, while he portrayed drug addiction and mental illness as the real villains.
He wrote: My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I had a complicated relationship, my love for him never faded.
I always held out hope that he would one day, somehow, walk a healthy path and eventually find the help he so desperately needed.
Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is, addiction and mental illness are the real bad guys here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you little brother.
Aaron Carter released four solo albums as a child, with his self-titled debut album in 1997 selling over a million copies worldwide. His fame led him to open boy band Backstreet Boys for his brothers that same year. Three more albums followed, including Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) – which sold three million units in the United States alone in 2000.
Her later career included the release of an EP and several compilations as well as an appearance on the American reality show Dancing with the Stars. All the while, his personal life was plagued with problems as well as high-profile feuds with members of his family.
Mr. Carter had a history of drug offenses and went to rehab several times during his career. He transitioned from pop music to rap and got a number of face tattoos as he moved away from his child star image.
Later, his feuds with Nick became more intense – and he allegedly accused his older brother of placing him under conservatorship, similar to the one Britney Spears fought against. His brother later reportedly took out a restraining order.
Actress and singer Hilary Duff was among others who paid tribute to Mr Carter after his death.
Ms Duff starred in the teen sitcom Lizzie McGuire alongside Mr Carter and the couple dated in the early 2000s. She wrote on Instagram: To Aaron – I’m so sorry life has been so hard for you and that you had to fight in front of the whole world.
“You had an absolutely effervescent charm, my teenager loves you dearly.
“Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”
American boy band New Kids On The Block shared a black and white photo of Carter and wrote on Twitter, “We are shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Aaron Carter.
“Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron.”
Mr Carter leaves behind his son Prince, who was born in 2021. Princes’ mother, Melanie Martin, also released a statement on Saturday to express her grief. She told TMZ: My fiancé Aaron Carter passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a fatherless son.
Please respect my family’s privacy as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love dearly.
We are still coming to terms with this sad reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.
