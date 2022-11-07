Bollywood doesn’t like me; I never wanted to make music for movies

You know that sweet feeling when you hear a voice so distinct you can tell it’s a certain person from afar? With the voice of independent musician Ritvizs, it’s always this feeling of familiarity and affection. From his chartbusting Udd Gayewhich has made its way into the movies; Kartik Aaryans Pati Patni Aur Woh to be precise to its less conventional numbers such as lie down and the release recently Aaj na from his album MIMY, it’s safe to say that there are very few indie actors who enjoy the Ritviz genre of fandom. Why? My music is not controlled by any entity, he tells us during our Zoom interview.

In this flowing conversation, Ritviz talked about flexing on his Marvel association, what love through the ages really is, and that epiphanic moment when everything made sense to him, and most importantly, why he’s in it. okay with the fact that Bollywood doesn’t value it like most of us do.

Excerpts from our conversation with the musician:

Q: On your last album, you worked with man of the moment Adarsh ​​Gourav (from The White Tiger band). How was it working with Adarsh ​​Gourav who he featured in one of your latest album videos and the song Aaj Na is already doing pretty well?

RIVIZ: He is such a brilliant performer and a brilliant actor, along with Sheeba Chaddha maam (who featured in the same video in question). I mean, it’s an honor to have them both (on my music video) and obviously people react positively and the video turned out just like we were watching it during filming. Yes, everything went well. It’s pretty epic.

Q: So why don’t you share with us what MIMMI entails and what is the inspiration behind it all?

RIVIZ: Yeah, so to give you a brief understanding of that, first I need to let you know that MIMMI is my mom’s nickname and it’s obviously dedicated to her. This album is basically a parallel between my adult life and my childhood, and the love I received as a child. The love that our parents give us is very unconditional in nature and the love that I experience as a young adult: I’m looking at a very conditional world here. Like in relationships and friendships and everything else, you know. The album is a quest in me to try to find that (in reference to the love received in childhood) in my adult life. As the album progresses, I try to find it and struggle to replicate that life in my adult self. It’s basically the journey of the album. The album, towards the end, ends with this realization that I had: I expected unconditional love and that in itself is a conflict. Because, if I expect, then I am conditional. So that clears things up for me and I have that moment of clarity where I realize I have to give; I need to be. I give my 100% (in everything I do) and my reward is my process not the outcome and as long as I do there may or may not be a return but I just have to give. That’s what the album is, in its entirety.

Q: Speaking of Asian representation globally, you are the only Indian musician to have worked on a Marvel project (Ms. Marvel, the first Asian superhero web show streaming on Disney+ Hotstar). How was it for you, given that it was a huge responsibility to take on?

RIVIZ: It was pretty epic. I think that’s a pretty huge source for flex, I did that for the MCU guys! (laughs!) It’s really cool but more than anything, being part of that soundtrack was really epic. The South Asian representation that was happening was very important on a global scale, it was a big step forward. So, just big love and big shout out to Sanah from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the creator of the series.

Q: Over the past two years, especially in the West, the portrayal of people of color in movies has been discussed and implemented on a large scale in Hollywood. Do you think this need for representation is just a fad or is it here to stay?

RIVIZ: I think it’s absolutely here to stay, and representation is very important for all of that to happen. I think it’s not just with Marvel and what they’re doing right now, but in general there’s so much more opportunity and I look at that (the South Asian representation) as opportunities for our culture is highlighted: a culture that is very rich. Ours is a rich culture that is still not honored and that people still don’t know much about. Just because of opportunities like these (in reference to her time with Ms. Marvel), I’m looking forward to an epic in the next five years. Representation is absolutely important, yes. There’s no doubt about it, and we need opportunities like this.

Q: Of course you have a huge fan base and you are one of the most sought after musicians in India. But, do you think you’ve been underutilized by Bollywood compared to, say, Jubin Nautiyal? No links here, just an example.