PHOTOS: City of West Hollywood holds trans visibility rally and march





The City of West Hollywood and its Transgender Advisory Council recognized November as Transgender Awareness Month with a Trans Awareness Rally and Walk at West Hollywood Park and a walk to commemorate Transgender Awareness Month. to transgender people in November. The National Trans Visibility Rally and March took place on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. The event kicked off with remarks from a series of national trans and non-binary people gathered on the grand staircase of the Aquatic and Recreation Center. Musical entertainment also took place throughout the event. This year’s theme was “Visibility and Action”. Shane Ivan Nash, chairman of the West Hollywood Transgender Advisory Council, thanked the council for their hard work in creating change in the city. “I am so proud of this particular class of board members and to be part of this class for the work they have done,” he said. “Yo, we went from events to politics. We really make a difference here. Nash pointed to the Pride Progress crosswalk in the street, the progress flags hung on Santa Monica Boulevard, the lanterns changed to trans colors, and the various transgender events as part of the council’s work in West Hollywood. He also thanked Pro Tem Mayor Sepi Shyne and council members Lindsey Horvath and John Erickson for their support in creating this change. The Trans Visibility Walk started at West Hollywood Park and moved east on Santa Monica Boulevard to La Cienega Boulevard and back west to end at WeHo Park. West Hollywood sheriff’s deputies escorted the marchers to protect them from traffic. The City of West Hollywood also premiered the TransVagina Diaries, produced by the National Organization for Women, Hollywood Chapter, on Saturday, November 5, 2022. There will be a second performance tonight on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers /public meeting room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Blvd. Both performances are free and open to the public. For more information and to RSVP, please visit Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-transvagina-diaries-world-premiere-2022-tickets-427431628507. The city also co-sponsors community events hosted by two trans-led organizations in Los Angeles. Other events during Transgender Awareness Month will include: The Unique Womans Coalition 25th Anniversary Gala will take place on Saturday November 19, 2022 from 6-9pm, tickets can be purchased at https://www.theuwc.org. The Unique Womans Coalition (UWC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to being a collective voice centered on the stories and needs of Black Trans culture.

The [email protected] GARRAS fashion show will take place on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 6-9 p.m. at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. Tickets for the [email protected] Coalitions GARRAS fashion show can be purchased at https://garras.org. The [email protected] Coalition is a non-profit organization that advocates for the specific needs of the [email protected] community residing in the United States.

The City will host an in-person Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Blvd. The ceremony will feature speakers and a reading of names to commemorate those who have been murdered as a result of anti-transgender violence. Transgender Memorial Day is part of the City of West Hollywood’s annual recognition of Transgender Awareness Month, which is recognized nationwide each November. Transgender Day of Remembrance is an opportunity to look forward and recommit to ending discrimination and transphobia by amplifying the visibility and voices of the transgender community. More information about this event can be found in the city calendar at www.weho.org/calendar. The City encourages each community stakeholder to honor the life and memory of community members and to take the opportunity to reflect on the work that remains to be done. The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) tracks annual statistics of violence against people in the transgender community. In the latest statistics currently available, the HRC reported that in 2022, at least 31 transgender or gender non-conforming people were shot or killed by other violent means in the United States. A disproportionately high number of victims are Black and Latina transgender women. The 2022 report follows reports of 41 deaths in 2021; 33 deaths in 2020; 27 deaths in 2019; 26 deaths in 2018; 29 deaths in 2017; and 23 deaths in 2016. According to the HRC: It is clear that deadly violence disproportionately affects transgender women of color, and that the intersections of racism, sexism, homophobia, biphobia, transphobia and uncontrolled access to firearms combine to deprive them of employment, housing, health care and other necessities, barriers that make them vulnerable. This wave of violence has been declared an epidemic by the American Medical Association. Actual rates of violence or death may, in fact, be higher, but anti-transgender violence can be difficult to measure accurately, as victims are sometimes misinterpreted in reports, which can delay awareness. fatal incidents. As part of its support for the transgender community, the City of West Hollywood has a Transgender Resource Guide available on the city’s website at: https://www.weho.org/home/showdocument?id=11632 The guide provides information on a variety of resources, including legal, health, and social services, available in the Greater Los Angeles area to improve and enhance the well-being of transgender people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehotimes.com/photos-city-of-west-hollywood-hosts-trans-visibility-rally-and-march/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos