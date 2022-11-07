Actor Recreates Elden Ring Weapon Skills In Real Life





In one video, a Japanese actor attempts to recreate some of Elden Ring’s most iconic moves, including the infamous waterfowl dance.



In a video, an actor attempts to recreate some of the most iconic weapon moves and weapon skills from Ring of Elden in real life. Ring of Elden has a wide variety of weapons for players to choose from and master during their time in the Lands Between. From short swords and small knives to katanas, and even gigantic swords, there’s a playstyle for everyone. Although not all weapon skills or swords are based on real weapons, this actor tries to show off some of the real weapon styles and also tries out some of the more fantastic weapon skills. GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY There is a wide variety of weapons in Ring of Elden. And while some guns are way better than others, especially when trying to craft the best quality builds to maximize damage in Ring of Elden, many players will gravitate toward swords and one-handed weapons that seem easier to wield. Almost every weapon in the game has unique attacks or specific animations, and in this video the actor tries to recreate specific sword styles, mostly katana styles, from the game and describe what they might look like in the real world using several different blades of his own. RELATED: Elden Ring Player Stumbles upon Rare Melina Interaction After 730 Hours of Play The actor, named Toru Uchikado, posted his video on YouTube, and the translation of the game itself into real life is weird. Uchikado has never played Ring of Elden, but he spends time analyzing the game’s sword moves in the video before trying to recreate them. It starts with basic katana attacks and gradually progresses to more complicated sword techniques. Uchikado also spends time detailing actual sword and katana techniques and the precision with which they are presented in Ring of Elden. One of the most impressive parts of the video comes near the end, in which Uchikado attempts Malenia’s waterfowl dance attack, an infamous sword skill that solidified Malenia as one of the toughest bosses. of Ring of Elden. Uchikado mainly focuses on the standard katana weapons of Ring of Elden, but he also tries out some of the more magical weapons, including the katana weapon skill Rivers of Blood and the Meteoric Ore Blade weapon skill, which in-game creates a shockwave on the ground. He concludes the video by describing it as educational for him and that he really wants to play. Ring of Elden now. See some of the most iconic moves in Ring of Elden being played in real life will be a treat for many. With Ring of Elden DLC rumors abound, there will hopefully be even more weapons added to the game, some of which are likely to solidify as fan favorites. Ring of Elden is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. MORE: Elden Ring: All Handguns, Ranked

