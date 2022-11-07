Entertainment
Valérie Bertinelli trolls Elon Musk on Twitter – Hollywood Life
Valerie Bertinelli had fans cheering as she changed her name on Twitter to Elon Musk in a subtle protest against his new subscription verification on the platform. In what some called A master class in trolling, the famed sitcom actress, 62, slammed the $8 blue check payout plan and began retweeting support for Democratic candidates ahead of the week’s midterms next while impersonating the billionaire on Twitter. Elon, who bought the app in October, said earlier this year he would be voting Republican for the first time, per Independent.
Have a nice evening pic.twitter.com/qB7Ro8cpqh
Elon Musk (@Wolfiesmom) November 5, 2022
The One Day at a Time alum, whose Wolfiesmom Twitter account is a nod to his son Wolfie Van Halenwhich she shared with the late guitarist Eddie Van Han Halen, tweeted on Friday, October 5, The blue tick simply meant that your identity had been verified. Scammers would have a harder time impersonating you. This no longer applies. Good luck there! When a follower asked how does this no longer apply, she replied, you can buy a blue check for $7.99 a month without verifying who you are.
From then on, Valerie fired up with her fingers, retweeting her support for Democratic candidates like Beto ORourke, John Fetterman, Raphael Warnockand Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer. The star also tweeted messages such as Safeguard Social Security#VoteBlueToProtectYourRights and #VoteBlueToProtectWomen #VoteBlueForDemocracy #VoteBlueIn2022 #VoteBlueForSoManyReasons.
#Vote @GovWhitmer #VoteBlueToProtectWomen https://t.co/IaZ36oW71I
Elon Musk (@Wolfiesmom) November 6, 2022
The move was cheered by the masses on Twitter, as one wrote, Valerie Bertinelli changing his name to Elon Musk while proving a point is indeed clever, as another posted, I always said that Valérie Bertinelli would save democracy. Yet another fan summed it up by sharing, I didn’t know Valerie Bertinelli was such a bad ass
Valerie wasn’t the only Twitter user to change his name to Elon Musk in protest at the new verification subscription. Roswell star Brendan Fehr also impersonated the owner of Tesla and tweeted: Is Elon Musk as worried that all his tweets are from Elon Musk as I am? I mean, even my vouchers.
Keep reading for more reactions to Valeries’ masterful troll below:
If you don’t follow Valérie Bertinelli @wolfiesmom, check out his page. She teaches a masterclass on EM trolling! And his RW fans are going wild!
Catt Vote Blue #ScienceMatters DM! (@TheSophisticatt) November 6, 2022
I always said that Valérie Bertinelli would save democracy
Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) November 5, 2022
I didn’t know Valérie Bertinelli was so mean https://t.co/xPiPp8W8yp
Tammy, RN (@sazzygram3) November 6, 2022
Adding my respect: Valérie Bertinelli is QUEEN. pic.twitter.com/r5ODN6n7Xl
Mizzoh Not a bot. DO NOT pay for a blue check (@Mizzoh66) November 6, 2022
|
