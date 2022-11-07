Valérie Bertinelli trolls Elon Musk on Twitter – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Shutterstock Valerie Bertinelli had fans cheering as she changed her name on Twitter to Elon Musk in a subtle protest against his new subscription verification on the platform. In what some called A master class in trolling, the famed sitcom actress, 62, slammed the $8 blue check payout plan and began retweeting support for Democratic candidates ahead of the week’s midterms next while impersonating the billionaire on Twitter. Elon, who bought the app in October, said earlier this year he would be voting Republican for the first time, per Independent. More about Elon Musk Have a nice evening pic.twitter.com/qB7Ro8cpqh Elon Musk (@Wolfiesmom) November 5, 2022 The One Day at a Time alum, whose Wolfiesmom Twitter account is a nod to his son Wolfie Van Halenwhich she shared with the late guitarist Eddie Van Han Halen, tweeted on Friday, October 5, The blue tick simply meant that your identity had been verified. Scammers would have a harder time impersonating you. This no longer applies. Good luck there! When a follower asked how does this no longer apply, she replied, you can buy a blue check for $7.99 a month without verifying who you are. From then on, Valerie fired up with her fingers, retweeting her support for Democratic candidates like Beto ORourke, John Fetterman, Raphael Warnockand Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer. The star also tweeted messages such as Safeguard Social Security#VoteBlueToProtectYourRights and #VoteBlueToProtectWomen #VoteBlueForDemocracy #VoteBlueIn2022 #VoteBlueForSoManyReasons. The blue tick simply means that your identity has been verified.

Scammers would have a harder time impersonating you.

This no longer applies. Good luck there! Elon Musk (@Wolfiesmom) November 5, 2022 #Vote @GovWhitmer #VoteBlueToProtectWomen https://t.co/IaZ36oW71I Elon Musk (@Wolfiesmom) November 6, 2022 The move was cheered by the masses on Twitter, as one wrote, Valerie Bertinelli changing his name to Elon Musk while proving a point is indeed clever, as another posted, I always said that Valérie Bertinelli would save democracy. Yet another fan summed it up by sharing, I didn’t know Valerie Bertinelli was such a bad ass Hot Items Currently trendy now



Valerie wasn’t the only Twitter user to change his name to Elon Musk in protest at the new verification subscription. Roswell star Brendan Fehr also impersonated the owner of Tesla and tweeted: Is Elon Musk as worried that all his tweets are from Elon Musk as I am? I mean, even my vouchers. Keep reading for more reactions to Valeries’ masterful troll below: Related link Related: Elon Musks Kids: meet his 10 children, including his surprise twins with Shivon Zilis If you don’t follow Valérie Bertinelli @wolfiesmom, check out his page. She teaches a masterclass on EM trolling! And his RW fans are going wild! Catt Vote Blue #ScienceMatters DM! (@TheSophisticatt) November 6, 2022 I always said that Valérie Bertinelli would save democracy Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) November 5, 2022 I always said that Valérie Bertinelli would save democracy Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) November 5, 2022 I didn’t know Valérie Bertinelli was so mean https://t.co/xPiPp8W8yp Tammy, RN (@sazzygram3) November 6, 2022 Adding my respect: Valérie Bertinelli is QUEEN. pic.twitter.com/r5ODN6n7Xl Mizzoh Not a bot. DO NOT pay for a blue check (@Mizzoh66) November 6, 2022

