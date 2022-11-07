The Fiji Times » Hollywood ends as LAFC beat Union in thriller to win MLS Cup

By Rory Carroll

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Gareth Bale scored a dramatic extra-time equalizer and substitute keeper John McCarthy blanked Philadelphia in a penalty shootout to lead LAFC to their maiden MLS Cup championship with a thrilling victory on Saturday at Los Angeles.

Bale, who came on late in the game after sitting out the playoffs with a wrist injury, rose to head in a Diego Palacios cross against Union’s Jack Elliott in the 128th minute to tie at 3-3.

Game MVP McCarthy, who took over after Maxime Crepeau was carried off the field following a violent collision with Cory Burke, met the moment to secure the 3-0 victory on penalties.

“It’s always nice to score in the final, and I seem to have the knack for it,” Bale, who previously played for Real Madrid in Spain, told reporters.

“It’s big. It’s important for the club. It’s important for the fans,” he said.

LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo said of Bale’s equalizer: “Gareth is Gareth.”

“He does it in training. He did this season. When he feels good and healthy, he makes a difference in games. That’s why we bring it in during those times.

Puffed up by their rowdy fans clad in black and gold, the hosts were the early aggressors and broke through in the 28th minute when a Kellyn Acosta free-kick deflected the header from Union and England’s Jack McGlynn. former goalkeeper Andre Blake.

In the second half, Philadelphia’s Jose Martinez missed a shot from range but the ball found Daniel Gazdag, who buried it in the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1.

LAFC took the lead again in the 83rd minute when Jesus Murillo ran towards goal and brought home a perfectly placed corner from Carlos Vela that appeared to be the game winner.

But the lead would prove short-lived, with Philadelphia equalizing again 2½ minutes later on a set piece taken by Kai Wagner that Jack Elliott passed Crepeau for 2-2.

Elliott struck again in the 124th minute to give the visitors their first lead of the game before Bale’s heroism four minutes later sent the game on a penalty shootout.

Ilie Sanchez scored the decisive penalty to deliver the championship and end the craziest and most entertaining final in the North American league’s 27-year history.

With this victory, LAFC lived up to the high expectations raised by its arrival in MLS in 2018.

With its celebrity owners and glamorous stadium, the team has amassed a star-studded roster this season that has earned the club its second supporters’ shield for the best regular season record.

It looked like the rich were getting richer when the team welcomed Bale in July, but he had limited impact during the regular season and hadn’t been in action through all of the playoffs.

But he more than delivered for his team when they were against the ropes and on a man.

“The reason I came here was to try to help the club win the MLS Cup,” said Bale, who will captain Wales in the Qatar 2022 World Cup which starts later this month. -this.

“You can see how happy everyone is now, the fans, the city. It’s important for this club to take it to the next level, and I think winning this trophy shows that we are.

“It’s a really growing club doing the right things and it’s an important trophy for us, especially the first, the first major trophy, and hopefully there will be more to come. ‘coming.”

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)