7 Bollywood Celebrities Busting C-Section Myths and Barriers





It is rightly said that motherhood is one of the most difficult yet fulfilling parts of a woman’s life. The blessing of having the ability to bring new life into this world may seem ethereal, but it has its own pros and cons. A woman does not only experience physical changes during the pregnancy period, but also has to endure mental imbalance and hormonal changes. While our favorite Bollywood celebrities can make pregnancy easier than it is by setting major pregnancy goals while working through this time, they also have to endure the transformation during childbirth. Celebrities are often asked about their pregnancy and how they maintain their routine during this time, and what procedure they chose to give birth to their little munchkins. Well, there are two ways to give birth, one is the natural way (vaginal birth) and the other is caesarean section (caesarean delivery), which is done if the doctor prescribes it. Cesarean delivery involves a longer and more difficult post-delivery recovery as it involves surgery. Many women are disappointed by the same. However, many Bollywood celebrities have busted this myth and opted for cesarean delivery during childbirth. Bollywood celebrities who have opted for cesarean delivery Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan is a mother of two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. During her two deliveries, the actress opted for a cesarean section. She also revealed in one of her interviews that she gets very anxious during the labor period for which the doctors had to opt for cesarean delivery. She told The Quint that after Taimurs was born, I had to have a C-section because he had his head down. He had already spun very fast. So he was ready to go out, it was very low. Shilpa Shetty Versus Bollywood fitness queen, Shilpa Shetty Kundra welcomed her first child with husband Raj Kundra in 2012. The actress underwent a C-section to give birth to her baby boy Viaan Raj Kundra. Reportedly, the actress also went through postpartum depression after the birth of her child and gained 32 kg during her pregnancy. Shilpa then opted for surrogacy to welcome her daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra. Mandira Bedi Mandira Bedi revealed during one of her interviews that she had to undergo a caesarean section to give birth to her son Vir Kaushal. The fitness freak mum told India Today: The needle was stuck there, it was frustrating. I had a c-section so I couldn’t exercise, my doctor gave me 40 days to even start taking my daily walks. Farah Khan Kunder Choreographer Farah Khan broke all barriers when she gave birth to triplets, daughters, Diva Kunder and Anya Kunder, and son, Czar Kunder, at the age of 43. She welcomed her children through IVF (in vitro fertilization) and opted for a caesarean section. delivery. Lara Dutta Bhupati Bollywood actress Lara Dutta has given birth to her daughter Saira Bhupathi by Caesarean section. Apparently, the actress had to opt for the same due to the positioning of the baby in the womb. Maanayata Dutt Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanayata Dutt also gave birth to twins Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt, in 2010. The star wife opted for cesarean section to give birth. Kajol Devgn Extremely talented actress Kajol gave birth to her son Yug Devgn by Caesarean section. She is also the mother of a daughter Nysa Devgn. Meanwhile, according to multiple outlets, BTown’s new mom, Alia Bhatt also gave birth to her daughter via C-section earlier today (November 6).

