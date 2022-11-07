Not just Bollywood | Huma Qureshi on Double XL: I want my body back and change the narrative

Known kebab daughter, actress Huma Qureshi thinks OTT has completely changed her life. Until a few years ago, she was just trying to figure out what kind of actor she wanted to be. So whether it’s amaharanior oneLeila, now she is satisfied with the kind of roles she gets and the fact that viewers like her job. For his role inDouble XLit took him three months to gain 20 kg and a year to lose it.

Huma was once said by a critic, Huma Qureshi is a beautiful actress, but maybe she weighs five kg to be a mainstream heroine. But now Huma has come a long way and built his career from the ground up with no real help. Coming from the hospitality industry and not knowing anyone in Bollywood, she made a name for herself in the industry.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

How the idea ofDouble XLorigin ?

The film was born in my house practically in my living room. Sonakshi Sinha was also there and we were all hanging out together and talking about the post-COVID weight gain and thought now the assignments are going to start so we need to get in shape. What does the director ofDouble XLsaid now you girls should do this movieDouble XLand we just accepted it because it was something we could relate to.

What relationship do you have with the character played by you inDouble XL?

I have always been the target of these kinds of comments all my life, especially as an actress. I remember it was my second movie when a review was written about me that Huma Qureshi is a lovely actress but maybe she weighs five kg to be a mainstream heroine and someone trying to build a career from scratch in Bollywood without much help or assistance or support to hear that at the very start of your career is very discouraging. And whether it’s fashion bloggers or fashion police, they casually throw those words around. It’s a very toxic environment when it comes to describing the female body.

In a way, in making this film, I wanted to reclaim my body and change the narrative. The movie is about how gorgeous you look in every size and it’s cathartic. I must have gained twenty kilos for my part, that is, for a person who has been told that you are a big girl all my life, so I told myself that I am not a big girl, but I am a beautiful girl. I’m going to put on twenty pounds and do this part and for the character I’m playing. I played this role not only for myself, but for all the other girls who were told all their lives that they needed to lose weight.

Your name is the kebab girl. Tell us about your love affair with food.

My family is in the hotel business. My father has been running Saleems for 45 years. Again, he’s a self-made man when he started this restaurant on his own when it was just a hole in the wall. I literally watched my dad start this restaurant with just one person to help him. And now he’s built a kebab empire that boasts six chains all over Delhi’s NCR. I saw my family without money coming to see money and it happened because my father was still working. My dad did well in the hospitality business, first because his food is great, but mostly because he’s the kind of person. He is extremely social and friendly.

Food is not just about consumption; it’s about creating memories. So, what is your best culinary memory?

For me, food is about memory, culture and relationships. So when you go to someone’s house and eat a meal prepared for the family, you simply get to know more about them, which you can never translate or describe in words. When someone says, my mother did this for you or my grandmother did this for you; this food creates a very special connection.

At home, Eid was a very special occasion when my mother cooked and we used to have lunch on the run. And this running lunch went on all the time and even at 5 p.m. you were having lunch. I like the fact that people are eager to come to my house for a meal.

How is the concept of cinema evolving and how has OTT played a very important role in it?

OTT has completely changed my life. Until a few years ago, I was just trying to figure out what kind of actor I wanted to be. So whether it’s amaharanior oneLeila, I was happy with the kind of roles I got and the fact that the public loved my job. It gave me, and the filmmakers and producers, that I can carry the responsibility for a show on my shoulders.

But I enjoy the theatrical experience and the community audience. I also like to stay home and watch a great series at my own pace. This month I hadDouble XLand nowMonica, oh my darlingwill be released on Netflix.

What is your message to those who are trying to accept their bodies?

It’s about accepting yourself in all sizes. We attach a people value to a number on the scale. I’m just saying you feel gorgeous in every size and love yourself. As my role inDouble XL, my character aspires to be a sportscaster, but she can’t because she’s overweight. So she says I really know the game, so please ask me about the game. Why should someone be in front of the camera, when they don’t know anything about cricket, but only because he looks sexy in a dress.

