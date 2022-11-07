SRK, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor Show How To Win Your Wife After Marriage





Marriage can be beautifully liberating or painfully restrictive, depending on your partner and the relationship you share with them. It’s an institution that has nurtured certain stereotypes, but the younger generation is slowly breaking them down with healthy conversation and love. One of the biggest questions in a marriage is how to make every day feel like the honeymoon phase of our relationship. Here are four Bollywood husbands who seemed to have cracked the code and who can also teach you how to win your wife’s heart: 1.Vicky Kaushal



Vicky Kaushal The wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif was the talk of the country last year. Since then, the couple have shared sweet anecdotes about each other and their marital bliss. When he appeared on Coffee with KaranKatrina shared a heartfelt gesture from Vicky on her birthday to cheer her up. It’s a great lesson in how the simplest actions can mean the world to your partner: “On my birthday, I had just recovered from a very bad state. I had a very difficult time with Covid. He could sense that I was not having a good time and somehow another, he just flipped the switch. He did a 45-minute concert of each of my songs and I danced entire songs… Everyone was like, how does he know each step?”

2. Ranveer Singh



Ranveer Singh No one beats their partner like Ranveer Singh does for his wife, Deepika Padukone. You’ll often find rave comments from her on Deepika’s Instagram posts, practically adoring her beauty and grace. He picked a rare flower during his Man against Nature and introduced himself as Deepika Padukone’s husband at an event, breaking stereotypes in more ways than one. Women like expressive and vulnerable men, which makes Ranveer Singh a great catch. 3.Ranbir Kapoor



Alia Bhat Within months, Ranbir Kapoor went from boyfriend to husband and is now a father. During brahmastrapromotions, he made a insensitive joke about Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy which shook the whole country. In a later interview, he publicly apologized for the prank and revealed he also apologized to his wife for ignoring him. In any relationship, you are bound to make mistakes. Instead of discussing responsibility and playing the blame game, it’s important to accept your mistake and apologize to your partner. 4.Shah Rukh Khan

Viral Bhayani Bollywood has many songs where the hero promises to treat his love like a queen, but how many men actually do? Shah Rukh Khan, the king of romance, has proven what it means to treat his wife like a queen at an event. Despite an army of assistants, he picked up the train of Gauri Khan’s dress to make sure she didn’t trip over it while walking through a crowded area. Even in a room full of people, a small gesture like this can make your wife or girlfriend feel like you only have eyes for her.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensxp.com/relationships/impress-women/121396-tips-from-bollywood-husbands-to-win-over-your-wife-shahrukh-khan-ranbir-kapoor-vicky-kaushal-ranveer-singh.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos