Hilary Duff, other stars remember Aaron Carter after his death at 34

Aaron Carters’ death sparked a wave of emotion from fans and celebrities who remembered the 34-year-old pop singer as a boy who rose to fame in the late 1990s and an adult in difficulty that has struggled with addiction under the uncomfortable spotlight that childish stardom often brings. . Carter, who was known for a number of pop hits of the late 90s and early 2000s and as the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, died on Saturday, according to a statement from Roger Paul, the one of its representatives. Paul did not list a cause of death, and a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department said detectives are investigating a suspicious death report at Carters’ home in Lancaster, Calif.

Her twin sister, Angel, posted photos of the two babies on Instagram on Sunday, with a caption reading: I loved you beyond measure. We will miss you very much. My funny and sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and me, and I promise to cherish them. I know you are at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and see you again.

Nick Carter said on Sunday that he will miss his brother more than anyone will ever know, sharing his statement on instagram alongside photos of the pair over the years.

My heart is broken, her statement said. Even though my brother and I had a complicated relationship, my love for him never faded. (In 2019, Nick said he and his sister filed a restraining order against Aaron, which Nick described in a Twitter post: We had no choice but to take all possible measures to protect ourselves and our family, Nick wrote, adding that he still loved Aaron and hoped he would receive the proper treatment he needed before any harm befall him or someone else.)

Aaron Carter has often spoken openly about his addiction and mental health struggles and said earlier this year that he had been sober for five years.

I always kept the hope that [Aaron] would like to one day, somehow, walk down a healthy path and eventually find the help he desperately needed, Nick Carters said on Instagram. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is, addiction and mental illness are the real bad guys here.

Actress Hilary Duff, a former child star who dated Carter when the couple were teenagers, also lamented Aaron Carter’s public issues.

I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and you had to struggle in front of the whole world, Duff wrote in an Instagram post. Boy did my teenage self love you dearly, she added.

We are shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family, boy band New Kids on the Block said via social media, while 90s boy band N Sync who collaborated on a single charity with Carter in 1998 too tribute paid at the star.

Carter rose to fame early in his life: in 1997, when he was just 9 years old, he opened for a tour with the Backstreet Boys. That same year, he released his first solo album in Europe, a few days before his 10th birthday. He then made several television appearances, notably in an episode of the first season of Lizzie McGuire, in which Duff played the main role.

Fame at a young age is often more of a curse than a blessing and surviving it is not easy, tweeted songwriter Diane Warren.

Like Warren, others on social media also lamented the issues surrounding Carter’s early career and life in the public eye. Aaron Carter’s news is so sad. Child fame is deeply cruel, read a tweet. Fame is a monster, read another.

Child star Billy Gilman, who at age 11 in 2000 became the youngest country artist to have a Top 40 hit, posted a photo on Instagram of himself and Carter as children. I’m disgusted by this one. The number of times I’ve reached out as a brother to see if he’s okay I can’t begin to count, his caption read in part. I have no words. All I can say is that I know what you’ve been through since we first met in 2001. Now you can rest.

In a 2013 interview with The Morning Show on the Canadian network Global News, Carter discussed the dark side of child stardomtelling the show hosts that he absolutely faced challenges throughout his childhood and teenage years due to his stardom, including dropping out of school in his second grade and being home-schooled so he could do a world tour.

I faced a lot of struggles, he says. I started as a child.

He added that there were many times when drugs were presented to him and he got into a lot of trouble for using them.

Aaron, I mourned your loss [a] a few days before our breakup [in 2019]. We both cried because your addiction won and we both knew it. For a few years now I knew I would be writing this any day, tattoo artist Lina Valentina, an ex-girlfriend of Carters, posted to his Instagram Stories on Saturday. You have no idea how much your family and I have struggled to try to help you back to sobriety; how much pain it has caused us to see your health deteriorate over the past few years, but I want people to remember WHO you were when you were sober.

In 2017, Carter revealed he was bisexual, telling fans: It doesn’t shame me, just a weight and a burden that I’ve held on to for a long time and would like to get rid of. Two years later, he appeared on an episode of The Doctors talk show, explaining how he spent many years blowing, or inhale substances. Carter said he was introduced to it when he was 16 by his sister Leslie, who died in 2012 of a drug overdose aged 25.

I was huffing because I’m a drug addict, he said, before describing his time in rehab, which was then followed by a relapse. I can say I’ve been through hell and back, he said, his eyes filling with tears. I’m back. And I’m here to stay.