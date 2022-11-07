Bollywood female actors who have donned a producer’s hat





Bollywood Female Actors

To inspire and grow is what these women teach us. Being a master of all cards is how they play the game, from successful actresses to noteworthy producers, these women have taken their top spots. From Priyanka Chopra to Chitrangda Singh or Alia Bhatt, the list goes on as these strong women make history. Not only as esteemed actresses but also as successful producers!!! Featured Video Priyanka Chopra

This global icon should be at the top of the list. She serves as an inspirational illustration of how when a woman makes up her mind on something, she achieves it at the highest level. In 2015, she founded Purple Pebble Pictures, her production company. She is committed to nurturing emerging talent and has made films in a variety of languages ​​including Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi and Bhojpuri, to name a few. A Marathi comedy-drama produced by her company, Ventilator, won three national accolades in 2016. Additionally, she has a movie slated for OTT release. Anouchka Sharma

There is no doubt that Anushka Sharma is a successful independent woman. Anushka forcibly joined her brother Karnesh to found their production company, Clean Slate Films. Since its inception in 2014, this label has released a variety of films, including Paatal Lok and Bulbbul, two of the most recent hits on many OTT platforms, as well as Pari, NH10 and Phillauri. Anushka is a true trailblazer because the type of content she creates shows how much she understands the need to promote radical content. Chitrangada Singh

The stunning actress has a variety of skills. One of Taapsee Pannu’s hit films was produced by her. Many people might not know that Chitrangda Singh produced Soorma which also starred Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role. As it is said that talent has no bounds, this statement applies to Chitrangda at her best as she holds the rights for the stort of Subedar Yogendra Singh Yadav who fought in the Kargil War. She produced masterpieces like the biopic Soorama because she did a fantastic job there and she continues to walk the path of success while creating stunning films. It is surely a challenge to be efficient in the projects one delivers, as Chitrangda excels in all of them with absolute perfection. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone definitely shines as a producer and as an actress. As she is known for her versatility in her movie characters, she is now known for her versatility in her work roles. While donning a producer’s hat, she produced her latest critically acclaimed film Chhapaak. While playing the lead actress in this film, she performed her producer and acting duties with excellence. For someone who first took on the role of producer, the content of her debut work is incredibly commendable. Divya Khosla Kumar

Divya Khosla Kumar is an actress who has delivered prominent works in Hindi films. She has donned the hat of a director, producer, actress and mother, all with aplomb over the years and has been an inspiration to all girls and women everywhere. She gave us nothing less than perfection in every area she worked on. While she was making her production debut in the college romance movie called “Yaariyan” which was a huge hit as it was adored by the audience. His other popular releases like “Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo”, “Tera Yaar Hoon Main” or “Satyamev Jayate 2”, to say the least. Who was your favourite? Leave your comments below.

