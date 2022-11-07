Entertainment
Justin Bieber attends Odell Beckham Jr.’s 30th birthday party in Hollywood
Justin Bieber, Lori Harvey and Eiza Gonzalez attend Odell Beckham Jr.’s 30th birthday party in Hollywood
Two-time Grammy winner Justin Bieber showed off his tattooed chest and arms while posing with NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. at his 30th birthday party in Hollywood on Saturday night.
The LA Rams freelancer hosted his festivities at chef Evan Funke’s Roman restaurant Mother Wolf, located inside the historic art deco Citizen News building.
The 28-year-old Canadian arrived at the party wearing a %text#8204;150 Drew House ‘Scribble’ hoodie from the unisex clothing line he co-founded in 2019 with ‘swaggering coach’ Ryan Good and designer Gianpiero D’Alessandro.
It's photo booth time!
‘I am old!’
Justin held hands with his wife of four years, Rhode founder Hailey Baldwin Bieber, who in turn held hands with What a Lie singer Justine Skye.
The IMG model – who turns 26 this month – flaunted substantial cleavage in a sky blue strapless pencil dress and pointed toe stilettos selected by stylist Dani Michelle.
SKN by LH founder Lori Harvey also wore a silver sequin turtleneck bodycon dress and white Louboutin pumps selected by stylist Elly Karamoh.
Once Inside Steve Harvey’s Adopted Daughter Instastored a selfie with Hailey, who sat up to kiss him on the cheek.
Rep: The 28-year-old Canadian arrived at the party wearing a $150 Drew House ‘Scribble’ hoodie from the unisex clothing line he co-founded in 2019 with ‘swagger coach’ Ryan Good and designer Gianpiero D’Alessandro
Threesome: Justin held hands with his wife of four years, Rhode founder Hailey Baldwin Bieber (M), who in turn held hands with What a Lie singer Justine Skye (L)
I’m 26 this month! The IMG model flaunted substantial cleavage in a sky blue strapless pencil dress and pointed toe stilettos selected by stylist Dani Michelle
White after Labor Day: LH’s SKN founder Lori Harvey was also in attendance at the VIP birthday party.
Skin gurus: Once inside Steve Harvey’s adopted daughter created a selfie with Hailey, who scrunched up to kiss her on the cheek
Bieber has also remained close with the 27-year-old R&B singer.
Ambulance star Eiza Gonzlez flaunted her taut belly in a black plunge top with bra and matching pants and heels selected by stylist Elizabeth Saltzman.
Chicago Bulls center forward/center forward Tristan Thompson – who has fathered four children with three different women since 2016 – wore a classic tuxedo and patent leather dress shoes to the function.
Kardashian star Kim Kardashian – whose sister Khlo has two children with Tristan – was seen arriving at Beckham’s party in her car.
Pals Gal:Bieber also remained close to the 27-year-old R&B singer (L)
Mexican bombshell: Ambulance action star Eiza Gonzlez flaunted her taut midriff in a black plunging top and matching pants and heels selected by stylist Elizabeth Saltzman
Baller: Chicago Bulls center forward/center forward Tristan Thompson – who has fathered four children with three different women since 2016 – wore a classic tuxedo and patent leather dress shoes to the function
Looking at her phone: Kardashian star Kim Kardashian – whose sister Khlo has two children with Tristan – was seen arriving at Beckham’s party in her car
The Dress:
Save it! DJ Chantel Jeffries left little to the imagination in a black sheer thong jumpsuit and Louboutin slingback heels
The 42-year-old SKIMS CEO had just attended the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA wearing a black turtleneck dress selected by stylist Dani Levi.
DJ Chantel Jeffries left little to the imagination in a black sheer thong jumpsuit and Louboutin slingback heels.
The NFL reported Sunday that the Rams, Cowboys, Bills, Giants, Packers and Chiefs are all interested in signing Odell to an “$18 million deal by early December” once he recovers of a torn ACL.
"I love you all, thank you!" The NFL reported Sunday that the Rams, Cowboys, Bills, Giants, Packers and Chiefs are all interested in signing Odell to an "$18 million deal by early December" once he recovers from an ACL. tear
