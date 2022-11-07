Hollywood’s Anti-Piracy Units Become Stars In MPA Media’s Charm Offensive *TorrentFreak

Whenever it is mentioned and no matter where in the world, the word Hollywood conjures up images of glamour, untold wealth and the extraordinary power of the film industry.

Widely regarded as the show business capital of the world, Hollywood’s ability to maintain and grow its carefully cultivated image is the product of over a hundred years of cinema. Exactly since the last centurythe Motion Picture Association ensured that less glamorous matters, such as legislation and taxation, always evolved in favor of Hollywood.

Representing the interests of only six members – Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Sony, Universal and Warner Bros. – today’s MPA is the most powerful organization of its kind in the world. In large part, this helps maintain Hollywood’s bubbly, enduring, yet somehow untouchable public image, in and beyond the halls of power.

Founded in 1922 as the Motion Picture Producers and Distributors of America (MPPDA), one of the earliest goals was to prevent government interference in the making of motion pictures. One hundred years later, the MPA regularly asks the government to interfere, not in the process of making the film, but in any way possible – in any country – to ensure that Hollywood interests are never neglected.

MPA and ACE – Partners in the fight against piracy

One of the most visible aspects of MPA’s advocacy is in its anti-piracy work, much of which is now handled by the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE). The MPA provides ACE with the resources it needs to fight piracy on behalf of its founding members, while dozens of rights holders in the wider film and television sector are also required to support ACE financially.

In broad terms, ACE is actually a department of the MPA with a mission to protect content from non-MPA members, as long as the owners are dues-paying members of the coalition. MPA members contribute more financially, but when a site is taken down to protect Hollywood, content produced by other ACE members goes with it.

ACE has shown an impressive ability to get the job done since its launch in 2017 and its activities are regularly reported here on TorrentFreak. We seek comments from ACE at appropriate times, but the nature of the Anti-Piracy Group’s work means that comments are limited, so our own research and investigations take precedence.

ACE makes its own announcements, but only when it feels the time is right just rightwhich rarely coincides with our intent to break potentially sensitive stories at present. More recently, however, ACE has been noticeably more active on the media front with more regular reporting on some (but not all) of its recent accomplishments.

At first it didn’t seem particularly unusual, but then we learned that the MPA was working on something new that, to our knowledge, had never happened before. In what could be a move to make the most of the financial costs associated with ACE’s anti-piracy mission, the MPA intends to take the negative aspects of piracy, highlight them through the prism of ACE’s anti-piracy work and combining the two to create new opportunities.

Put more bluntly, piracy is shit that even the MPA can’t polish, but with a little Hollywood charm and considerable help from the media, ACE’s anti-piracy accomplishments can be even more stellar, sprinkled with magic. silver screen, then used. as a Hollywood promotional tool. The only surprise is that the great minds of Tinseltown didn’t think of it sooner.

What Every Stealth Investigator Needs: A Public Relations Department

Confirmation that the MPA is about to hit the anti-piracy mass advertising button can be found in a job posting seeking a candidate for the position of Vice President of Global Communications, responsible from ACE, MPA’s global content protection team, and MPA’s network of trusted partners (PTR).

“The Vice President will execute global communications strategy and duties with content protection teams in the U.S. and abroad, with a focus on media relations, writing press releases and digital media strategy. This position is salaried, exempt, and reports to the Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Communications and Executive Vice President, Chief Global Content Protection,” the listing reads.

For Hollywood, image is always everything

The responsibilities of this new position are many, but one of the main tasks is to increase awareness of ACE, MPA and TPN content protection enforcement efforts. The manner in which this will be achieved is outlined in black on white, with the successful candidate’s duties including the following:

Generate and implement media opportunities and strategies to cultivate and enhance meaningful relationships with targeted audiences, including media, internal and external influencers, and voters Cultivate and enhance collaborative working relationships with the press and with internal and external stakeholders and members of ACE, TPN and MPA in an authentic and effective manner, to build reputation, gain trust and achieve results measurable Collaborate with the MPA digital team on the strategy and content of the online presence and social media activity of ACE, TPN and MPA

The successful candidate will also be expected to “coordinate print and broadcast interviews by writing talking points [and] key messages” while directing the “curation, development and delivery of ACE, TPN and MPA messaging materials [and] talking points.”

Anti-piracy awareness

In an ideal world, the MPA is looking for someone with a bachelor’s degree in English, communications, journalism, political science, or public relations, with at least 10 years of experience in press/media, public affairs and/or politics. .

It would be cynical to suggest that the media could be seen as a conduit for political messages or as third-party amplifiers of carefully crafted statements and press releases. But the sad reality is that the sensitive nature of anti-piracy work does not easily accept probing questions from the curious.

While the investigations are ongoing, ACE is always professional, which means that he does not reveal anything at all. When investigations are complete, sensitive settlement agreements prevent any of the parties – ACE, MPA and hackers alike – from revealing anything that has not been authorized by airtight legal agreements.

Frankly speaking, if journalists want to publish something unique, they will have to get their own information from their own sources. The alternative is to amplify pre-packaged takes on what tend to be just one side of much bigger stories, stories that need to be told independently, whenever possible.

News vs Marketing and Advertising

None of this should be taken as a criticism of the MPA and it is certainly not a criticism of the ACE. As we’ve reported many times before, ACE is an extremely professional operation that even some hackers have expressed grudging respect for, even after being targeted themselves.

The key point is that ACE’s work is incredibly sensitive and if this unit is to be promoted to the world – by Hollywood itself – people will only see what Hollywood wanna people to see. Hits will be accompanied by fanfare and tickers, while less positive news will be pushed into dark corners. For large companies, it is entirely Ordinary.

There are also constraints placed on sensitive information, particularly when it relates to investigations that could develop into prosecutions or criminal actions. But on the other hand, and when the time is right, less positive results will no doubt see the light of day when deployed in support of lobbying efforts to pass new legislation.

Real fights need real tools, but beware of the consequences

Stronger law undoubtedly improves Hollywood’s ability to fight piracy in the face of piracy operations that can be highly organized, determined and, in some cases, very cynical, with no respect for Hollywood, or even its users. . The problem is that stricter laws in the online space tend to encroach on existing online freedoms. The only way to make sure that doesn’t happen is to tell all sides of the story.

Hollywood’s fight against piracy is real, increasingly global, and in some areas unrecognizable from the “sharing” communities of two decades ago. Hollywood makes us laugh and can make us cry, and most of us are truly grateful for that. But when all is said and done, and if nothing else, there will always be a Hollywood ending for Hollywood.

So, as the story unfolds and the dramas unfold, peeking and then reporting on the events behind the curtain should be considered mandatory. The alternative is to attach a supplied sandwich board and walk around town announcing a pre-printed message.

It may even be a good message, but when there is an opportunity to do more, we should do more.

One of the fundamental problems with radio and television news is that the two instruments have grown up as an incompatible combination of show business, advertising and news. Each of the three is a rather bizarre and demanding profession. And when you get all three under one roof, the dust never settles – Edward R. Murrow

Image credits: Pixabay/Geralt/king