EXCLUSIVE: Subhash Ghai reveals why he didn’t sign Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit to Pardes : Bollywood News





Subhash Ghai, who was known as the Bollywood showman, recalled the time when he was doing By which made Mahima Chaudhary an overnight star. The filmmaker also revealed that although many people lobbied to sign superstars for the film, including Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, he remained firm on his decision to cast new movies in the film. He revealed the reason why he avoided superstars except for Shah Rukh Khan in the popular 1997 film By in this exclusive interview with bollywood hungama. EXCLUSIVE: Subhash Ghai reveals why he didn’t sign Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit to Pardes Subhash Ghai said bollywood hungama, Main chahta tha ki Pardes movie koi nayi ladki karein. Humare paas Madhuri signed thi pehle hi 3 filmon ke liye aur Ganga subject unko pasand bhi tha. Pehle Pardes ka naam Ganga tha. Salman saab ka bhi message aaya tha ki he is keen to work with us. Toh simple office walon ne kahan Pardes mein film bana rahein hai, do hero hain, toh why not sign Shah Rukh, Salman and Madhuri. Distributor ya commerce ke le ya humare dil mein jo baat hai ki Ganga nayi ladki ko hi karni chahiye, ye karein. Lekin maine socha mujhe toh nayi ladki hi chahiye. Madhuri Dixit was a star and aur agar itni badi star ko main agar boli bhaali ladki ki tarah dikhaonga toh lagega ki now she is getting cunning. Toh simple hisaab se maine jo script likha hai usmein nayi ladki and naya ladki hi hona chahiye tha. (I wanted the Pardes movie to feature a newbie despite the fact that we had Madhuri Dixit on board for a three-movie deal. She also loved Ganga’s script. For the uninitiated, Ganga was Pardes’ name before. We had also received a message from Salman Sir about his interest in making a film.While many in my office thought it would be a great decision to sign Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit for the film with the distributors, I remained adamant about my decision. At that time, Madhuri was a star and to portray her as a simple, innocent girl from a small town would make it seem like she was getting cunning. So according to me and the script , the film needed a new girl and a new boy to play these characters.) He added, Mere company wale keh rahe star of ki wali banani chahiye aur principal keh raha tha ki mujhe star cast wali film nahi chahiye. Yeh teen mahine tak chalta raha. Distributors ne bhi kaha ki yeh star cast leyenge toh jo price maango woh deyenge lekin maine kahan yeh nayi star cast lo aur jo price aap deyenge woh main lelunga. Toh unke laga shayad main ghamand aur ego mein baat kar raha hoon. Toh mainne unko bola ki value main uska aur tab kahani bataunga jab photo release hogi. (People at my company were also keen on launching the superstars and I stood firm on my position. It lasted 3 months. The distributors told me that if I brought the three superstars on board, they would pay me the amount that I want. In turn, I told them that I would take any price you give for starters. They thought I was proud or selfish but I reasoned with them that I will explain my decision to them when the movie will be released). He added, Mere company wale keh rahe star of ki wali banani chahiye aur principal keh raha tha ki mujhe star cast wali film nahi chahiye. Yeh teen mahine tak chalta raha. Distributors ne bhi kaha ki yeh star cast leyenge toh jo price maango woh deyenge lekin maine kahan yeh nayi star cast lo aur jo price aap deyenge woh main lelunga. Toh unke laga shayad main ghamand aur ego mein baat kar raha hoon. Toh mainne unko bola ki value main uska aur tab kahani bataunga jab photo release hogi. (People at my company were also keen on launching the superstars and I stood firm on my position. It lasted 3 months. The distributors told me that if I brought the three superstars on board, they would pay me the amount that I want. In turn, I told them that I would take any price you give for starters. They thought I was proud or selfish but I reasoned with them that I will explain my decision to them when the movie will be released). By featured Shah Rukh Khan, Mahima Chaudhary and Apurva Agnihotri in the lead roles. Read also :Subhash Ghai feels blessed after Choli Ke Peeche visits White Houses Diwali party More pages: Pardes Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/bollywood/exclusive-subhash-ghai-reveals-didnt-sign-salman-khan-madhuri-dixit-pardes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos