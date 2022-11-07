



Bombay: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will be exclusively managed by Indian artist management company Collective Artists Network. Singh was previously managed by Yash Raj Films’ YRF Talent Management and parted ways with them, ‘Variety’ reports. “This is the biggest and most exciting development as it marks the coming together of India’s most exciting brand today, Ranveer Singh, and the country’s most powerful management agency. Ranveer, in just 12 years, has become a supernova in India,” a source familiar with the development told Variety. “He is considered India’s finest actor today with an unparalleled global presence. Collective will now look to determine how Ranveer’s business can reach new heights and create global milestones. Collective Artists Network was formerly known as Kwan, which had a four-year joint venture with CAA that ended in 2016 when Kwan bought out CAA’s stake in the company. According to ‘Variety’, he is the face of 46 brands in India and his equity is on the rise, according to Kroll’s (formerly Duff & Phelps) Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2022. The Ranveer brand valuation currently stands at $158.3 million, second in the Indian top 10 ranking behind Indian cricketer star Virat Kohli, who is valued at $185.7 million and ahead of fellow countryman Akshay Kumar , which is valued at $139.6 million. Singh has several global brand associations, including with the NBA, FIFA World Cup, Premier League, UFC, Yas Island and Adidas, among others. Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty‘Cirkus’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ by Karan Johar. A remake of S. Shankar’s 2005 hit “Anniyan” is also forthcoming.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/ranveer-singh-leaves-yrf-to-be-managed-by-collective-artists-network-2451121/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos