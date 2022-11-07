Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor named Lotus Makeup brand ambassador





As the face of the brand, Vaani Kapoor will appear in a multimedia campaign spanning digital, OTT, OOH platforms, social media and PAN India multiplexes.

Indian high-end vegan makeup brand, Lotus Make-Up, has named Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor as an ambassador for its range of skin-friendly, natural makeup products. As the face of the brand, Vaani Kapoor will appear in a high voltage multimedia campaign spanning digital, OTT, OOH platforms, social media and PAN India multiplexes. During her two-year association with the brand, Vaani will endorse the Lotus Makeup Proedit and Ecostay line of high-performance, skin-friendly, non-toxic, paraben-free and cruelty-free daily use vegan makeup.

The campaign’s key communication is #MyMakeupMyWay in which the brand’s film talks about breaking stereotypes about how makeup can be worn guilt-free throughout the day. In the film, Vaani is seen using Lotus Makeup products during a meeting during the day, during a road trip and at a party. The stunning actress who easily connects with Millennials and GenZ resonates with today’s modern consumers, who are charmed by her beauty, flawless complexion and personality. Lotus Makeup plans to leverage its extraordinary popularity to reach ambitious consumers in PAN India.

Commenting on the association, Nitin Passi, President and CEO of Lotus Herbals, said, “We are delighted Vaani Kapoor is endorsing the Lotus makeup brand as it resonates with our brand’s commitment to clean, non-toxic beauty. We launched Lotus Makeup in 2011 and were the first Indian vegan makeup brand to hit the market. Today’s discerning consumers are environmentally conscious and seek makeup products that offer safety, efficacy and ethical practices. Lotus Makeup’s high performance product offerings tick all the boxes and appeal to a wide range of consumers who want to use only natural products for their makeup regimen.

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor said: “I am happy to be associated with Lotus Makeup, a makeup brand focused on ethical and sustainable beauty. I love their products because they are vegan and cruelty free and also free of parabens and other toxic ingredients. Their line of products meets all my makeup needs and is perfect for any occasion.

As the new face of Lotus Makeup, the gorgeous Vaani Kapoor will appear in a high-tension campaign spanning major OTT, digital, in-store, POP and out-of-home platforms. With an extensive media plan, the brand will launch a digital video campaign that will run on the brand’s social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter. Additionally, Lotus Makeup will air the branded film in major multiplexes across the country, grabbing eyeballs for maximum visibility.

Whether it’s full coverage or a subtle or bold look, Lotus Makeup has you covered naturally. Makeup products are selected by avant-garde makeup artists who ensure a chic and glamorous look. With a promise of high performance, Lotus Make-up offers a range of Foundations, Strobe Crme, Blush, Highlighters, Eyeliners, Eye-Definers, Lip Colours, Nail Enamels and much more. Lotus Makeup firmly believes that it is one with nature and this philosophy is reflected in all of their products which are as environmentally friendly as possible. The brand uses natural ingredients and does not apply any crude animal testing either. Now here is a vegan makeup brand that spreads beauty in an eco-responsible way!

