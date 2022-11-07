Cher Confirms Alexander Edwards Romance: Tweets – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Hollywood JR / BACKGRID dear is off the market at 76 and has confirmed she is dating a music producer Alexander A. E. Edwards, 36 years. The legendary singer took to Twitter to answer fan questions on Sunday, November 6, after the couple were seen holding hands outside Craigs and later outside her Malibu home. I’m not defending us. Haters gonna hate[t] question who were happy and didn’t bother anyone [sic]she wrote in a tweet, alongside a photo of Pink Ambers ex with a heart. More about dear I’m not defending us. Haters gon’ hate it matters

who were happy and not

annoy anyone Look for) November 6, 2022 LIKE A Look for) November 6, 2022 When a fan asked, is this your new man? she simply replied with a smiling emoji with three hearts. Another then said: He better treat you like the queen you are! as she replied, LIKE A [queen], with an emoji. The Believe confirmed she met her new beau, who is 40 years younger than her, at Paris Fashion Week in September and revealed that Def Jam’s A&R VP won’t be joining her in New York because he works. Look for) November 6, 2022 The duo were first seen on November 2 as they paired up in black outfits heading to Craigs on Melrose in West Hollywood. The unexpected couple immediately seemed like more than friends as they approached the restaurant where Cher is known to be a regular hand in hand. Alexander could also be seen kissing her hand in a vehicle after the meal. The producer was also spotted at home with a friend Tygawho also hung out with them in Paris. Alexander is best known for his past romance with Amber Rose, with whom he shares a 3-year-old son. Electric Slash Alexander Edwards with. The two ended their relationship in 2021, however, after Alexander confessed to cheating on the model, who was also dating Kanye West. I thought, St, I got caught. I’ve been caught before, you know what I’m sayin’? And she’s just had enough, obviously, he said in a moving Instagram Live in August 2021. I love her, though. She’s my best friend, the mother of my son. But I like women, which apparently implies that he didn’t see himself in a committed relationship. Hot Items Currently trendy now



