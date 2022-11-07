Eric Roberts Praises Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance





Roberts compared Robbie’s performance to Elizabeth Taylor in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

As the awards race begins to take shape, there remains one huge wildcard: “Babylon.” Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Old Hollywood epic has all the makings of an Oscar darling, but without any festival screenings, the film’s content and quality remains largely a mystery. Still, the A-list cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, along with Chazelle’s proven ability to tell Hollywood stories, make her a formidable contender. At least, his cast certainly thinks so. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Eric Roberts gushed about Robbie’s performance, comparing it to the standout performances of Elizabeth Taylor and Sandy Dennis in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” by Mike Nichols? And while it’s still early in the Oscar race, Roberts is already predicting that Robbie will walk away with the Best Actress trophy. “I don’t watch myself anymore, because I’ve seen everything I do,” Roberts said. “But Damien Chazelle’s film, I watched that. I’ll also tell you that Margot Robbie is going to win an Oscar for this. She gives the most incredible performance in ‘Babylon’ that I have ever seen. The two incredible actresses of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” gave perfect performances, and it is at this level. She blew me away. I couldn’t believe how brilliant she was every minute of every day. ” Related Related While Roberts praised Robbie’s performance, the film’s massive cast means she won’t be left to carry the film on her shoulders. At the Toronto International Film Festival, Chazelle spoke about the ensemble nature of film and the challenges of balancing a large cast. “‘Babylon’ was the biggest casting, the most roles I’ve ever juggled,” he said. “The casting process took a long time. It is a mostly fictional film where the characters are fictional, but inspired by composites of real people. In writing them, I was drawing inspiration from a lot of these real-life sources, but pretty quickly you get to the casting stage and you’re just looking for people to surprise you with. That was the guiding principle, tearing down all the preconceptions of that time, those people, and finding actors who would convey that spirit. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

