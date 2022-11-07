Bollywood celebrities congratulate Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on becoming parents





Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, a baby girl, yesterday and TBH, we can’t keep calm! Fans and the entire film industry have taken to social media to congratulate the new parents. Find out what they all had to say. It was a moment of supreme joy and excitement for Bollywood fans as well as the industry itself when Alia Bhatt shared the exciting news on social networks. Her Instagram post featured an adorable family photo of lions with a sweet message from the new parents: And the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially overflowing with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir Bollywood celebrities congratulate new parents Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

As soon as Alia shared the big news, fans and friends across the country started showering lots of love and blessings on she and ranbir. Many Bollywood celebrities have also congratulated the new parents. We’ll take a look.

Credit: Instagram/priyankachopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra shared Alias’ post on her Instagram Stories and wrote: Congratulations Alia and Ranbir Welcome to parenthood! Lots of love and blessings for the little one.

Credit: Instagram/anushkasharma

Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram Stories to wish the couple and their little one: Congratulations to the parents and lots of love and blessings to the little girl.

Credit: Instagram/bipashabasu

Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu also congratulated the couple: God bless the little girl. Congratulations @aliabhatt & Ranbir. Alias’s mentor and godfather, Karan Johar, also assured to pour out on the big news. The filmmaker posted a selfie with Alia and Ranbir and wrote: My heart is full of love. Welcome to the world baby girl you have so much love waiting for you. Love you @aliaabhatt and RK!! To the moon and back!!!! So that makes me a proud girl!!!! Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14 this year and welcomed their first child on Sunday, November 6. Congratulations to the new parents and lots of love to their little one! Main image credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt Read iDiva for the latest Bollywood news, fashion looks, beauty and lifestyle.

