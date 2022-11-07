Entertainment
UCLA men’s ice hockey wins third straight game against USC in packed stands
A flat back to Owen Sweeney in the high slot.
And a breath of space between the ice and the goalkeeper’s pad.
A shot went past two defenders, through the goaltender’s legs and straight into the bottom right corner of the net to give the Bruins the lead at Cube Ice and Entertainment Center.
Taking the lead on that goal was nothing short of electric, said second-year forward Sweeney.
Buoyed by the roars of the crowded Cube, men’s ice hockey club UCLA beat USC on Friday night, their third straight win over arch-rivals Crosstown.
The match opened with roughly even teams, as blue and gold battled with cardinal and gold for the offensive zone. A shot from each team followed to no avail until, less than three minutes into play, a pass from senior forward Duke Fishman to junior forward Johnny Ilvento in front of the net gave the Bruins their first goal. Match.
They played a very good defensive game, Fishman said. It was really tight, all the way to the wire, but our guys shoved really hard. … I’m really happy with the way we played.
Midway through the first period, UCLA’s defensive struggles were over, with the Bruins outshooting the Trojans 16–8 during the period. Nevertheless, a breakaway by USC striker Alejandro Escamilla five minutes from time tied the score and secured the Trojans’ first and only goal of the night.
Fishman attributed the tight first period to nerves caused by the large crowd in attendance.
We had a slow start because we weren’t expecting as big a crowd as possible, which put a bit of pressure on us, Fishman said. Once we got more into the game, … we got the puck and we started being able to make plays and score.
A goalless first half of the second caused turmoil from both the players and the public. As the taunts of Bruin and Trojan fans lit up the stands, an elbow from sophomore forward Alex Moroz led to USC’s first power play of the night, an opportunity the Trojans didn’t get. could grasp.
But the score will not remain zero for long.
A pass to junior forward Alex Setteducati left him flying on the ice with a Trojan defending him up close. Setteducati moved on to a wide open Sweeney, who clipped the puck through two players, past the goalie and into the bottom right corner of the net.
With the goal, the blue and gold took a 2-1 lead in the match, a lead they would not give up.
Sweeney credited the band’s commitment to the sport for the teams’ performance.
It’s culture. Even though it’s a club sport, everyone here takes it very seriously, Sweeney said. We have created a real bond. … For the past two years, that’s honestly been the best part of school.
The third period featured another lopsided contest, with UCLA getting 12 shots on goal against USC’s five, as sophomore Johnny Alterman scored his first goal of the game on a pass from Moroz midway through the period.
Fishman summed up the match in a nutshell.
We dominated this game, Fishman said.
Although the Bruins outshot the Trojans 38-18, they struggled to get pucks behind the goaltender, which they plan to improve in the future.
We were getting there,” assistant coach Sean Allen said. We were still trying to work out some issues, but our record shows that we were finding ways to win right now, and eventually, we were going to find ways to win the way we wanted.
After missing out on a one-spot national championship win in the 2021-22 season, the Bruins are looking forward to a national championship this year.
All the ghosts want it pretty badly, Sweeney said. We definitely have a good shot this year.
