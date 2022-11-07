Mary (known as Molly) Allgood, whose stage name was Mire ONeill, played the first Pegeen Mike in JM Synges The Playboy of the Western World and was engaged to the playwright. One of the most accomplished actresses to emerge from this very talented first generation of Abbey performers, she died 70 years ago on November 2.

She was born on January 12, 1887; his father George, the son of a Protestant British army officer, was a printer and his mother, Margaret Harold, was a Catholic whose family owned a shop on Dublin’s docks. Of her seven siblings, her older sister Sara also became a well-known actress. When their father died in 1896, Molly was placed in a Protestant orphanage, from where she ran away and took up various occupations such as tailoring and the Switzers department store.

Around 1903, she and Sara enrolled in drama lessons with the nationalist women’s organization Maud Gonnes, Inghinidhe na hiringann, and their acting teacher, Willie Fay, then brought them into the Irish National Theater Society which then becomes the Abbey Theatre. Molly took the stage name Mire ONeill to distinguish her from Sara. She took part in many early Abbeys productions and Synge fell in love with her.

The relationship crossed class and sectarian barriers; their families (especially Synges) were strongly opposed, and Yeats and Lady Gregory at the Abbey disapproved of the relationship between management and staff. But despite these obstacles and the differences in age (he 36, she 20) and temperament (he cautious, she carefree), their love lasted and they got engaged, at first in secret. In this diary from September 23, 2019, George OBrien talks about them playing their private, passionate and exhaustive roles of star-crossed lovers.

He wrote The Playboy of the Western World for her and she played Pegeen Mike in the early performances of 1907, which caused so much controversy and went down in Irish theater history as the Playboy Riots. He also wrote Deirdre of the Sorrows, which premiered in 1910, with her in mind. Her acting and stage presence at this point in her career were such that she was considered unforgettable, and her abilities contributed greatly to the Abbey’s high international reputation, according to Linde Lunney, who wrote the entry on her in the Dictionary of Irish Biography.

Synge underwent an operation to remove glands from his neck in September and an inoperable tumor was discovered after further surgical investigations. He died in March 1909, at the age of 37. According to Ella Hassett (womensmuseumofireland.ie), he left Molly a small income which would be used to help her through later financial difficulties, when her early career successes waned.

In 1911, she married GH Mair, drama critic for the Manchester Guardian, during a Playboy tour of London and the United States. They had two children, significantly named John and Pegeen. Although she took part in occasional Abbey productions until 1918, it was mainly with the Liverpool Repertory Theater and in London’s West End and New York that she performed. The death of her beloved brother Frank in the First World War in 1915 hit her hard and she turned to alcohol, on which she would become increasingly dependent.

She acted mainly in Irish plays and was closely associated with the dramas of Sen OCaseys, participating, for example, in a six-month tour of Juno and the Paycock in Australia. On stage, she frequently accompanies her sister Sara, with whom she does not always agree, and Arthur Sinclair, a fellow actor from the early Abbey period. Mair died suddenly in January 1926 and she married Sinclair later that year, but they divorced after five years.

From 1930 she appeared in over 20 Hollywood films, mostly in bit parts, perhaps most notably as Maisie Madigan in the Alfred Hitchcocks version of OCaseys Juno and the Paycock (1930).

Another tragedy was to follow in his life when his son was killed in a plane crash in 1942 while training to become an RAF officer. His last years were marred by alcoholism and money worries. Her sister Sara, whose shed broke away, died in September 1950. Molly died two years later from burns sustained when she fell in the fire at her house in Radcliffe Square, London.

All who saw her play were greatly struck by her natural grace, disciplined professionalism and above all by the melodious range and resonance of her voice, according to George OBrien, and Yeats called her a genius player.