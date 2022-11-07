Samantha Kurit paints Evanston monuments and animal portraits

Samantha Kurit creates her art in one sitting, from start to finish. She spreads her supplies on the floor, painting in her sunny apartment while her beagle mix Kirby watches.

The first-year graduate student in Speech, Language and Learning moved to Evanston from Wellington, Florida in August. But even as a graduate student, Kurit continued her work, selling original and custom works ranging from personalized dog portraits to local landscapes. She sells original works in her gallery space at Artem Pop Up Gallery and Etsy Shop.

While teaching art in high school, Kurit said a woman approached her, complimented her on her painting and asked if she did dog portraits. After making the first custom piece, others asked for more and she started her business. While visiting NU to make a decision about the graduate program, she entered Artem, entered an artist application, and then applied. In her free time before classes started, she fell in love with painting the monuments of Evanston.

The Daily spoke with Kurit about his experience as an artist in Evanston and what the future holds for him.

This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

The Daily: What does art look like to you since you have gallery space at Artem?

Kurit: I met a lot of nice people, a lot of nice artists. It was really cool to see other people’s work in the gallery, and the people I interacted with bought art from me. It’s really cool to think of how people have my art hanging in their homes and dorm rooms.

The Daily: How do you reconcile art with school?

Kurit: Art is like my escape. It’s working and playing at the same time. It’s good to take this moment for me and go through it. Also, I have lectures in the background while I’m painting, and it’s like multitasking.

The Daily: How was your experience at Downtown Evanston Fall Fest, where you held a booth?

Kurit: Downtown Evanston reached out to me, so that was really nice of them. They had a whole table set for me. It was a great event, really incredible. I can’t wait to make another one this winter. There were lots of pedestrians, lots of different vendors. I ran out of (business) cards in one day – had to order new ones.

The Daily: How have your teachers and classmates reacted to your art?

Kurit: One of my teachers who came to Fall Fest didn’t even know I had a table. And she was, “I think you’re my student!” She was like, “I gotta get you to paint something later,” so that was really nice. And then a bunch of people in my program followed my Instagram, and they saw my stuff, or they talked to me about it in class, like, “Oh my God, I love this.”

The Daily: Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Kurit: My inspiration would probably be places, like everywhere I go. I love Tapas Barcelona, ​​and we live quite close, and this was one of the first places I ate in Evanston. So I like to paint memories of good things. It’s good because if someone has a first date or it’s where you’re going to study, it’s good to have those little keepsakes that people can take with them.

The Daily: What have you learned through your art business so far?

Kurit: I have come to realize how precious my time is. It’s all your time. It’s your effort. It’s your talent, it’s worth something. So it was kind of interesting to experience that for myself, and to really put a price tag on my art because that was probably one of the hardest things for me to do.

The Daily: What are your future goals?

Kurit: Right now, I’m going to school to become a speech therapist. I would like to include art with speech therapy. I hope in the next 10 to 15 years I could open my own art studio and then take classes and all kinds of things.

