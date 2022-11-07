Star actress Samantha is back to captivate audiences with her upcoming film Yashoda which will hit theaters next Friday. The film revolves around a surrogacy scam and is directed by Hari and Harish. The success of the film is very vital for the actress.

Latest news is that star actor Suriya is releasing the film in Tamil and Malayalam through his 2D Entertainments banner. Therefore, we can expect the film to receive a large portion of screens in these languages.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Unni Mukundan, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and others are playing leading roles in this Indian PAN project. Manisharma is the musical director of this film, produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner.

