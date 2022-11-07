Looks Like This Voice Actor Won’t Appear In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom





The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is fast approaching its release date May 12, 2023 (yes, it’ll be here a lot sooner than you think!), so it’s likely that Nintendo is currently in the final stages of the game’s development and is ironing out any dastardly bugs that might still be lying around. One thing is certain, though: it’s probably safe to assume that all voice acting for the game is now fully finished, and if so, it looks like a key player from Breath of the Wild won’t be appearing in its sequel. at all. This news comes from YouTube channel KIWI TALKZ, who recently did an interview with voice actor Sean Chiplock. Chiplock is a prolific voice actor for video games and anime and has voiced several characters for Breath of the Wild, including Revali, The Deku Tree, and Teba. When asked if Chiplock would be playing Tears of the Kingdom himself, here’s what he had to say: “I’ve never played Breath Of The Wild, I haven’t touched it at all! I bought the Master’s Edition, got the biggest ultimate limited edition version you can get and it sat unopened in my room for two years before finally cracking open to give some of the bonuses to a friend who would have made better use of them It’s because of the way I am, with the way Breath Of The Wild is open, the fact that there’s like 120 shrines most of which you don’t even have to do to complete the story, like I’m someone who has to dedicate myself to a game s he wants to finish it. “With Breath Of The Wild, if I put it aside for more than three days, I would forget it, I would forget where I was, what I was doing, how much I had already finished, it’s way too much. Now , Age Of Calamity i played till the end and i even streamed it so yeah this is one case i’m very excited for Tears Of The Kingdom i’m happy for people waiting I’ve had an eye on the videos for so long so I can know what’s going on in case one of my characters comes back – I still have no idea if that’s going to happen. While it’s probably safe to assume that Chiplock won’t be voicing any of his Breath of the Wild characters for his sequel at this point, it’s still entirely possible that the characters themselves will still make an appearance, whether this either in the story itself or via a flashback. Nintendo may have opted for a different voice actor for the roles, or – perhaps more likely – they may have reduced the voice acting for certain aspects of the game entirely, limiting it to larger roles such as Zelda herself . Thanks to KIWI TALKZ for the advice on this one. You can check out the full interview with Sean Chiplock below: To subscribe to Nintendo’s life on What do you think of this news? Do you think these characters will make an appearance in Tears of the Kingdom, or does Chiplock’s absence from the game indicate that they have been left out? Let us know in the comments! [source youtube.com] Related Games A resident horror fanatic of Nintendo Lifes, when he’s not knee-deep in Resident Evil and Silent Hill lore, Ollie enjoys diving into a good horror book while drinking a nice cup of tea. He also loves long walks and listens to everything from Motorhead to BB King.

