Don’t Breathe 3 shots teased by the Blind Man actor





While the previous film already hinted at his return, Stephen Lang teases plans could be in the works for a Don’t breathe 3. Lang led the cast of the first two horror films as Norman Nordstrom, better known as The Blind Man, a U.S. Navy SEAL veteran who gained near-superhuman hearing abilities after being injured during the Gulf War. the original don’t breathe The film saw The Blind Man take on a trio of house invaders looking to take the cash stashed in his dilapidated Detroit home, while the second saw him try to save a young girl he claims is his daughter. , although their links are more VIDEO OF THE DAY In a recent interview with ComingSoon.net to discuss the horror thriller Old man, Stephen Lang talked about the various sequels he’s been involved with over the years. When looking specifically at the don’t breathe franchise, the Blind Man actor opened up about how he separated his iconic horror persona in his brain, while teasing his intention to come back to him for a Don’t breathe 3. Check out what Lang shared below: Well, it depends on the role. I find with the suites you speak of, Don’t Breathe. It’s not hard for me to open the door to Blind Man’s brain, you know? It’s not a place where I want to spend a lot of time [laughs] unless that’s what I do, and when I do, when I’m in The Blind Man, it’s a very interesting place. I enjoyed it, if that’s the right word, but I guess so, I thoroughly enjoyed filming Don’t Breathe and Don’t Breathe 2. Just as I intend to enjoy filming Don’t Breathe 3. Related: Don’t Breathe 2 Ending & Scene Credits Explained: Is It [SPOILER] Dead?

What could Don’t Breathe 3 be about? While no official announcement has been made regarding a potential third film, this isn’t the first time someone involved with the franchise has teased the possibility of it. Don’t breathe 3. Upstream Don’t breathe 2by, Rodo Sayagues, who co-wrote the original with evil Deadby Fede Álvarez and made his directorial debut on the sequel, previously hinted that another film could be made with Jane Levy’s Rocky returning to the fold. It was a plot apparently set up at the end of the first don’t breathein which The Blind Man survived his encounter with her and did not mention her or the stolen money to the police responding to the situation, alluding to Lang’s character chasing the sole survivor. Many were then surprised when Don’t breathe 2 deleted that and focused on The Blind Man’s relationship with young Phoenix, whom he saved from a meth lab explosion and took in as his adopted daughter. The sequel’s ending saw him save her once again from her troublesome parents, who intended to transplant her heart into her mother while she was still conscious, but also seemingly succumb to her injuries. The Don’t breathe 2 The post-credits scene then saw the dog The Blind Man took approach his seemingly dead body, only to show him still alive when he reacted to the dog licking his fingers. While The Blind Man may still be alive for another chapter, the question now is whether there’s a desire to see a Don’t breathe 3 get done. Released nearly five years after its predecessor, Don’t breathe 2 debuted in theaters in the summer of 2021 to much more mixed reviews from critics, with many pointing to its unlikable “protagonist” in The Blind Man, while the sequel also only grossed a third of the box office of the original film, seemingly confirming the lack of interest in any future episodes of the series. While the audience waits to see if Lang Don’t breathe 3 tease comes true, they can rewatch the original movie streaming on Peacock and the second on Starz now. Next: Don’t Breathe 3 News and Updates: Everything We KnowSource: ComingSoon.net

