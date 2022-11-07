White Lotus’ Will Sharpe (Ethan) Age, Height, Girlfriend, Roles





The White Lotus Season 2 just premiered on HBO in late October, introducing viewers to a new cast of characters staying at a luxury resort in Sicily, Italy. The views are gorgeous, the tensions are high, and the acting performances are great so far. We’re sure we’ll continue to get all of that and more as we go through the season. One of the new characters we meet this season is Ethan (Will Sharpe), a guest at the White Lotus. He and his wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza) join college friend Cameron (Theo James) and his wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy) on a trip after recently selling his business and making a lot of money. If you want to know all about the actor who plays Ethan, Will Sharpe, look no further! Will Sharpe grow old The white lotus The actor was born on September 22, 1986, which makes him 36 years old. He was born in London, England and grew up in Tokyo, Japan before moving back to the UK. Will Sharpe height There are conflicting reports online about Sharpe’s height, with the majority of publications reporting he is 5’8. We’ll take that with a grain of salt as the actor hasn’t confirmed his height himself, but we can assume he’s in that range. Will Sharpe girlfriend and kids Fans of the fame may already know this, but he’s had a steady relationship with fellow artist Sophia Di Martino for years. You might recognize the English actress from shows like Loki, Flowersand In the Badlands. She was also at the cinema Yesterday, A royal night Out, Loverand others. Sharpe and Di Martino have two children, one born in 2019 and one born in 2021. It doesn’t appear that Sharpe is active on Instagram, but you can check Di Martino’s page here. Will Sharpe roles If you think Sharpe sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because he has 18 acting credits under his belt and even won a BAFTA Award, for his performance on the British TV show. Giri/Hajj. He’s the creator of the show Flowers, in which he co-starred alongside his girlfriend, Sophia Di Martino, and Emmy Award winner Olivia Colman. He has also appeared on shows like Defend the culprit, sherlock, Victimand W1A. For a full list of Sharpe’s writing and acting credits, see his IMDb page here. We’re sure viewers can’t get enough of Will Sharpe as Ethan on The White Lotus season 2! New episodes air every Sunday night on HBO.

