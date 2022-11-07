After Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Yash, Brahmastra 2 creators approach Vijay Deverakonda to play Dev : Bollywood News





Earlier this year, Ranbir Kapoor star Alia Bhatt brahmastra hitting the screens to a thunderous response from the audience. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the slow-to-make film redeemed itself with stellar visuals and an engrossing story. Well, as the movie continues its journey with its release on the OTT platform, the makers have started working on the second part of the three-movie series. In reality, bollywood hungama had reported that actors, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and even Yash had been approached to play the role of Dev in Brahmastra 2. However, none of the three signed on for the role. Now we hear this, liger actor Vijay Deverakonda was approached for the same. After Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Yash, the creators of Brahmastra 2 approached Vijay Deverakonda to play Dev. Commenting Vijay approached to play Dev in Brahmastra 2a source close to the production informed bollywood hungamaThe brahmastra The franchise is backed by Karan Johars Dharma Productions. Yes, there were three actors who were approached, but now Karan is considering stringing Vijay. The two worked together on liger and understand how the other person works, so it’s no surprise. Speaking further about Vijay being approached, the source continues, liger didn’t exactly hit the target, instead it was way off. Both Vijay and Karan are looking to work together on something that is sure to hit the mark and kick off Vijays Bollywood journey. Given this, trying out the role of Dev in Brahmastra 2 is perfect for Vijay and also plays well for film directors. Adding another reason why the creators of Brahmastra 2 have now appeased Vijay Deverakonda for the role the source continues, If Vijay signs on to play Dev in Brahmastra 2, the film will have the added benefit of featuring a big name from the South. This will ensure Brahmastra 2 has pan-Indian appeal while capturing audiences across all sectors. As for Brahmastra 2, the film will advance the saga of Ranbir Kapoor star Alia Bhatt, with new characters introduced. Once casting is complete, the creators of Brahmastra 2 are looking to hit the court in 2023 with a marathon schedule and hit the big screen in 2025. Read also :Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha’s star Kushi will be released in 2023; Reports More Pages: Brahmastra Part One: Shiva Box Office Collection, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/bollywood/hrithik-roshan-ranveer-singh-yash-makers-brahmastra-2-approach-vijay-deverakonda-play-dev/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos