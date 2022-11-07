Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan is ready for Bollywood entrance, previously worked on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani!





As Arbaaz Khan has established himself in Bollywood as an actor and filmmaker, he is ready for his son Arhaan’s acting debut in the industry. During a recent interaction, Arbaaz Khan shed some light on his Bollywood debut with Malaika Aroras. Arbaaz Khan made his acting debut with the 1996 film Daraar. He even received an award for his performance. He went on to appear in many other popular movies namely Qayamat: City Under Threat, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai and many others. According to Hindustan Times, Arbaaz Khan interacted with journalist Pula Talwar and reflected on his son’s early life in Bollywood, revealing that he is currently studying at a school in Long Island. He even mentioned that he was skeptical at first, but is now happy and proud because his son was learning, making friends, and loving his independence. My boy (Arhaan) is currently studying at film school on Long Island, he is in his second year, first semester. He is really enjoying his time there. I was a bit skeptical, worried because sometimes coming from a protected atmosphere and then suddenly just being thrown into the deep end and being told now go learn (maybe a lot). He loves what he does, he makes friends. He likes his independence, he learns. So, I’m quite happy and proud of him, said Arbaaz Khan. Discussing Arhaan Khan’s early days in Bollywood, Arbaaz revealed that his son worked with Karan Johar on a recent project. He added that his son will now work with him on his next project in December. I can’t wait for him to come next month and join me on my film because he also wants to learn the practical side (the side of cinema). In fact, before participating in this semester, he was also on Karans film. He spent almost 20-30 days as an assistant (director) and just on film sets. He is now excited to be on my film now, he will come in December, he will join me in the last stage of my film (Patna Shukla), added Arbaaz. Arbaaz Khan is currently preparing for his next project titled Patna Shukla. The film will star Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Raveena Tandon, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami and more. It should be out next year. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates Must Read:Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor look stunning as they arrive for Diwali Bash by Sonam Kapoor, Netizens Troll, Thodi Si Bhi Sharam Nahi Hai Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

