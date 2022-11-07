The East Lansing Film Festival wraps up Thursday with a documentary about the Hollywood actor with Lansing roots

The East Lansing Film Festival is in its final week at Studio C Theaters in Okemos. The closing night on Thursday features a documentary titled Act like nothing happened.

Both the filmmaker and the subject of the film have local ties, and the couple will attend both screenings of the film.

Editor’s note: parts of this story deal with abuse.

Simply put, LA-based actor Jim Hoffmaster has one of those faces that makes you think where have I seen this guy before?. His credits on a wide range of TV shows include roles as pawnbroker, lone guy, cart pusher, exterminator, and creep. Maybe you saw him play a judge in an episode of You better call Saul. His most notable role, by far, was the recurring character Kermit on the television series Shameless. For 11 seasons, he was one of the guys hanging out at The Alibi Room, a bar frequented by William H. Macy’s main character, Frank Gallagher.

Before seeking fame and fortune in Los Angeles, Hoffmaster performed in community theater productions in Lansing and worked at an Okemos bookstore. A client he knew was Jeanne Rosemontwho has also since he moved west.

Now based in New Mexico, Rosemont is a photographer and documentarian. His first award-winning short film titled The Pie Lady of Pie Townis about a New Mexico woman’s passion for her pies and the simple pleasures they can bring.

Hoffmaster attended a screening of the Rosemonts film and their reconnection led to the new film Act like nothing happened.

It’s an apt title, because whatever acting success Hoffmaster has enjoyed has been despite living a very troubled life. He bounced from family to family as an adopted child and suffered sexual and verbal abuse. To this day, he struggles with issues of anger and self-harm.

Why did Hoffmaster agree to have a film tell his story?

I had seen that first documentary, which has a certain sweetness and a certain warmth, and I thought that seemed like the right combination, you know? Hoffmaster explained. It’s not like it’s going to be a hit, although I don’t know why anyone would want to make a hit on me.

Hoffmaster says he didn’t want his story to contain a fake uplifting message that could hint at a big hit in Hollywood. He describes his acting career as a well-paying part-time job. There are auditions, callbacks and a lot of waiting between jobs.

I didn’t go from rags to riches. I went from rags to nicer rags, Hoffmaster said. Jokingly, I say I came to LA to work my way through the middle.

Hoffmasters message is to keep moving.

Could Act like nothing happened somehow boost his career? Hoffmaster would like that, but he’s not sure which path leads from this movie to getting a job.

Maybe you watch this movie and think a little bit more about this guy you’ve only seen doing little stints on TV or whatever. Who knows? Maybe, he says. I watched the movie and tried to go, Look at this Jim Hoffmaster character. He’s a little screwed up and all, but he’s funny, he’s lovable.

It took Rosemont two years to make Pie Lady of Pie Town. Act like nothing happened took four. That patience and work ethic is testament to that.

If a director or filmmaker ends up not having the chemistry or intimacy that you can have with your subject, it’s reflected in the film, Rosemont said. You can see that freshness or that distance, and I think we managed to create a pretty intimate film.

Jim Hoffmaster and Jane Rosemont plan to attend screenings of Act like nothing happened Thursday. They’ll be answering questions and welcoming friends and fans, old and new, to close out this year’s East Lansing Film Festival.