Making films anchored in Indian culture: the director of Kantara advises Bollywood

Bengaluru: Kantara director Rishab Shetty has advised Bollywood filmmakers to make films that focus on audience feelings, not their own.

“We make the film for the audience, not for ourselves. We must respect their values ​​and feelings. We were among them before we became filmmakers,” he told a section of the media here last week.

“Why would audiences watch Indian films influenced by Western sentiments? They won’t. Because they get that stuff from watching Hollywood movies that are better in terms of quality, storytelling, and performance. Yet why (Bollywood) do they make such films? He asked.

Kantara is a simple village story that has all the ingredients of commercial films, but it was presented and packaged in a way that kept the audience’s regional feelings and culture in mind, Shetty said.

“Kantara is a simple story. It has all the ingredients of a commercial film. There’s a hero, a villain, and a romance, but it’s been presented and packaged, with a regional flavor.

This is a village story that I have seen since my childhood. That’s why I introduced it. I always say – more regional is more universal. So if the filmmakers make films grounded in the culture of the region, it can work,” he said.

Explaining that the mantra of more regional is more universal, Shetty said the more connected filmmakers are to their cultural roots, the greater the chances of films being successful. “It’s something Bollywood forgets these days,” he said.