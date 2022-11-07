Hollywood star helps save Welsh pub





With the backing of Hollywood superstar Matthew Rhys, a community project has just over 30,000 people to raise their mammoth target of 250,000 to save their Grade II listed Glan yr Afon pub. Matthew Rhys and Pennal community leaders Machynlleth are now calling for a final push from supporters around the world to join their sharing program as they seek to achieve the goal. The project seeks to place itself at the heart of their rural Mid Wales community, with plans not only to continue as a pub and restaurant, but also incorporating a cafe, shop and later developing guest rooms. upstairs for quality accommodation. The village of Pennal played a key role in Welsh history when in the 15e century, the then Prince of Wales, Owain Glyndr, asked the King of France, Charles VI, for military aid during his rebellion against the English. The letter sent by Owain six centuries ago is known as the Pennal Letter, and the original copy is currently held in the National Archives in Paris. Hollywood actor Matthew Rhys, who has strong family ties to the area, says the connection is inspiring, It was great to visit the pub recently and see first hand all the great work they have done to keep this historic pub and local community center alive. Owain Glyndr himself would be proud of the community fighting spirit shown so far, so I urge people everywhere to get involved and invest in a small part of the story. With the current Guardians selling the business, the community wanted to ensure their most important asset was kept alive, and over the past few months the project has raised a phenomenal sum. As Christmas approaches, Executive Committee Chairman Meirion Roberts calls on people to consider buying shares from loved ones as a very special gift With people looking for Christmas gift ideas at this time of year, buying stock in the company would give their loved ones ownership of a little slice of history, while being a quite an unusual gift that offers the possibility of future dividends. Over the summer months, the Pennal community has come together and while it wasn’t quite there yet, there is certainly light at the end of the tunnel and the future looks brighter. We would like to thank everyone who has signed the Community Sharing Agreement so far and a big thank you to Matthew Rhys for his support. It was a big boost for the community after all their hard work. To contribute to the community program, people can either donate or invest in the community sharing program. The scheme offers people the opportunity to buy shares in the company with the potential to benefit from annual dividends in the years to come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wales247.co.uk/hollywood-star-helps-to-save-welsh-pub The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos