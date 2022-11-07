Entertainment
The Daily Deeds of the Kyoto Cook
Netflix unveiled the teaser for its heartfelt Japanese series The Makanai kitchen for the Maiko house. It was written and directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda. The first season of the series will have 9 episodes in total.
The Makanai kitchen for the Maiko house is the adaptation of a successful original Manga Maiko-san Chi No Makanai-san Maiko-san by Aiko Koyoma, which has sold over 2.7 million copies worldwide. The show is set in Kyoto and follows the lives of childhood best friends, Sumire Harai, played by Natsuki Deguchi and Kiyo Nozuki, played by Nana Mori.
Sumire and Kiyo come to Kyoto to become an apprentice geisha, but only Sumire can become one. Kiyo now prepares meals for the Maiko House workers. The Japanese series will feature the cooks’ lives as an apprentice geisha and Makanai. It is obvious that viewers will also enjoy the visuals of delicious Japanese cuisine. The drama will depict their daily life and the friendship of the two foil characters.
The teaser begins with Kyoto writing a moving letter to her grandmother, describing her new life as a cook at Maiko House. She seems happy with her job and everyone at Maiko House seems to enjoy her cooking. Amidst the daily chores of the Maiko household, it will be interesting to watch the drama that surrounds the Makanai.
Considering the popularity of Manga among the readers, there has been an increase in their adaptation of movies and series. Netflix describes The Makanai kitchen for the Maiko house as a sincere and intimate drama. Given the multi-award-winning manga that inspires this series, we’re excited for the series premiere.
Watch the teaser for The Makanai Cooking for the Maiko House below.
The series is planned by Genki Kawamura and is a joint production between Netflix, Story Inc. and the Bun-Buku company.
The Makanai kitchen for the Maiko house will be broadcast on netflix from January 2023.
