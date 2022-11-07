King and Queen Cantina finally opens in West Hollywood after two years





Mr Tempo’s King and Queen Cantina had a soft opening this weekend in the city of West Hollywood. The new WeHo Mexican restaurant located at 616 Robertson Boulevard opened its doors last night, Saturday November 5, 2022 at 6 p.m. Alfredo Cruz, the regional manager, says the space was acquired a week before the COVID-19 shutdown in 2019, so it was a real challenge to get to the place to open business. Management wasn’t sure if they could open last night. They were on the wire on Friday awaiting a final inspection from the Department of Health before getting the green light to open their doors. According to Cruz, this weekend will be a soft opening, with limited hours and a limited menu for friends and family and all walkins. A grand opening will be announced soon. King and Queen Cantina is part of the Mr Tempo franchise founded by Jorge Cueva. Cueva brings a laid-back yet quirky vibe to the creative city of West Hollywood. The restaurant will combine Latin flavors with a farm-to-table experience proudly serving sustainable ingredients presented in unique dishes honoring Mexican influence, while showcasing culinary inspiration from international cuisine. The bar will feature highly skilled mixologists creating inventive craft cocktails that have earned consistent five-star ratings. Legend has it that Cueva went from dishwasher to restaurateur with dozens of restaurants, a catering business and a handful of food trucks on his resume totaling over 28 years in the industry. As owner and founder, Cuevas’ first concept restaurant, Tempo Cantina, opened in 2014 in Brea, which later expanded to Anaheim Hills in 2016. Locals loved the food, atmosphere, and Cueva; Tempo won the 2017 Orange County Restaurant of the Year award and earned it one of Modern Luxurys Top 5 Power Players in Orange County. That same year, he ventured to San Diego’s Little Italy to launch an extension of TempoKing and Queen Cantina for his high-class dining offering craft cocktails and an indoor-outdoor bar concept. Cuevas’ concepts exemplify modern Mexican cuisine with a twist. The number of restaurants continues to grow. Cruz says there are nine restaurants and more are coming soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehotimes.com/king-and-queen-cantina-is-opening-tonight-in-west-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos