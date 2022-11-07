Yash makes 5 fiery statements about Bollywood against South Cinema Rajamouli and Baahubali





KGF 2 star Yash made 5 fiery statements on Bollywood cinema debate Vs South, SS Rajamouli and Baahubali at a recent event. Yash Makes 5 Fiery Claims About Bollywood Vs South Cinema, Rajamouli & Baahubali Rocking Star Yash makes 5 fiery claims: Yash, popularly known as Rocking star Yash became an Indian PAN (popular all over the country) superstar after the success of KGF: Chapter 2. The actor is also set to make an appearance in Prashanth Neel’s Crime Actor Salad featuring rebel star Prabhas. Several media reports suggest that the character of Prabhas in director Prashanth Neel is related to KGF: Chapter 3. The actor recently opened up on the debate over Bollywood Vs South movies and how SS Rajamouli and Baahubali series have shaped Indian cinema. In his recent India Today Conclave interview, the actor explained how people used to make fun of Southern movies but now they get noticed. CHECK OUT 5 FLAMING STATEMENTS BY YASH ON THE BOLLYWOOD VS SOUTH DEBATE People used to make fun of southern movies: Yash, who became furious after playing Rocky Bhai in the KGF series, explained how people used to make fun of Southern movies. He says: “10 years ago, dubbed films became very popular here (North India). But, initially, they all started watching with different opinions. People laughed at Southern movies. They were like yeh kya action hai, udd raha hai sab (what is this action, everything flies). Previously, poor quality dubbing affected the perception of Southern films: The KGF 2 star said, “Our movies were undercut, people were doing shoddy dubs, and it was badly presented with funny names.” The SS Rajamouli gave much-needed impetus to Southern cinema: Yash felt that RRR and filmmaker Baahubali SS Rajamouli should be credited for giving a boost to Southern cinema. He pointed out, “People started getting familiar with our dubbed movies. It was pending for a long time. Credit goes to SS Rajamouli sir. If you have to break a rock, continuous effort is required. Baahubali gave that push. KGF was created with the intention of inspiring: Yash said the intention behind the KGF series was to inspire rather than intimidate. He said, “KGF was made with a different intention. What KGF was it was not made to intimidate, but to inspire. South Cinema finally gets its rights: The year 2022 saw the monstrous success of RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Vikram, 777 Charlie, Vikrant Rona, PS:1 and Karthikeya 2. Kantara became the third biggest Kannada hit of the year after KGF 2 and Vikrant Rona. Speaking on the new wave of Indian cinema, Yash said “people have now started noticing films from the South”. Yash will next be seen in Yash 19 directed by Nathan opposite Pooja Hegde in a central role. According to several media sources KGF: Chapter 3 is also in the boxes. For more updates on Yash and KGF 3, check out this space on India.com.



