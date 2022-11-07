India Today Conclave Mumbai Session 9, Day 2 – South to Bollywood – Crossroads of Challenges





On Day 2 of India Today Conclave Mumbai 2022, Rakul Preet Singh talked about Bollywood vs. Southern cinema, why Allu Arjun is his absolute favorite and whether it gives Akshay Kumar a run for his money at the box office.

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh attended India Today Conclave Mumbai 2022 on November 5th. The actress was part of a session titled From the South to Bollywood: Crossroads of Challenges. Rakul, who has been in Southern and Bollywood films, shed light on several topics during the session. At the event, the actress was asked if she competes with Akshay Kumar in terms of movie releases.

RAKUL PREET IN COMPETITION WITH AKSHAY KUMAR

During the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2022, Rakul Preet said, “No actor wants their releases to happen within 10 days, which happened in the case of Doctor G and Thank God. It was a bit of a pandemic because a few movies were delayed and theaters were closed. Many people told me that you are competing with Akshay Kumar sir. And I think I have to work a lot more to achieve that. I’m far from where he is.

Working with Akshay Kumar, Rakul said his first reading for Cuttputlli was at 5 a.m. “A lot of people thought it was 5 p.m. When we received the message, we learned that it was 5 am. Thus, the first reading of a film took place at 5 am. But he’s a morning person,” she said.

ON THE PRESSURE TO BE SOCIALLY RELEVANT

Asked about the pressure to be socially relevant, Rakul added, “I just think the degree to which you want to press is in your hands. It’s easy to succumb to social media demands and stay relevant. But if you see my social networks, I’m not someone who follows all the trends. I do my own things. I think you have to draw that line somewhere. If social media is also neat and I have to post photos daily to stay relevant, I will lose my true self.

IS BOLLYWOOD DEAD? RAKUL REACTS

Rakul Preet Singh, at the India Today Conclave 2022, also spoke about the North versus South debate. She said: “Cinema is a language of emotion, not boundaries. The conversation started now, but veteran stars like Sridevi and Tabu have all worked in the South. There were so many movies that were remade then and now. Today they reach the top so we have a discussion. But the pandemic has made us discuss Western, Korean or regional content. The best of all worlds have come together.

So, is Bollywood over? Rakul replied, “It is only a phase. People like to write about things that don’t work. But it takes a lot of effort behind a product. Today, films from the South work but we only talk about those that come out here. Others do not come out here and do not work. After the pandemic, public taste changed. It’s not about Southern or Bollywood movies, it’s about the kind of cinema people want to watch. They need a larger than life cinema.

RAKUL WANTS TO STEAL THIS FROM ALLU ARJUN

Also, during a conversation, Rakul was asked about the things she wanted to steal from her co-star. Asked about Allu Arjun, she replied, “His dancing skills. He is my favorite. And the crochet step of his Pushpa has become very popular. It’s so simple and popular that Srivalli is dragging its feet. When he dances, he has no bones in his body. It is so amazing and effortless.

Rakul Preet Singh then revealed what she should steal from Ajay Devgn. “The calm with his way of working. Having worked with him in Runway, I just saw how easy and focused Ajay sir is.

On a parting note, Rakul said she wanted to steal Akshay Kumar’s ‘money’ from him.