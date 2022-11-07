Hillary Duff and other Hollywood celebrities mourn the death of Aaron Carter





Hollywood celebrities including Hilary Duff, Diane Warren, Tyler Hilton, Johnnie Guilbert and more remember Aaron Carter, who died at the age of 34, by sharing tributes on their social media. Carter first gained recognition as a young pop star in the 1990s, ‘Variety’ reports. Hilary Duff, who starred with Carter on Disney Channel’s “Lizzie McGuire,” posted a tribute to the singer on Instagram. She wrote: “To Aaron – I am deeply sorry that life was so difficult for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world. You had an absolutely effervescent charm… my boy made my teenage years I love you dearly .Sending love to your family at this time.Rest easy. Diane Warren philosophized: “Fame at such a young age is often more of a curse than a blessing and surviving it isn’t easy.” ‘Variety’ adds that Johnnie Guilbert of ‘Til Death Do We Part’ acknowledged the loss with a photo showing the two musicians side by side. Guilbert tweeted: “I know I would make jokes about Aaron Carter saying some crazy bullshit. But it’s really saddening to see and hear that he is (passed away). I really wanted him to get well and s is improving. Sending lots of love to his family, this really sucks hard to hear. Rest easy man.

