Andy Taylor, former Duran Duran guitarist, has stage four cancer







London

CNN

—

Andy Taylor, guitarist for British band New Romantic Duran Duran at the height of his fame, battling stage four prostate cancer. The band made the announcement on Saturday during their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Taylor, who did not join former bandmates John Taylor, Simon Le Bon, Roger Taylor and Nick Rhodes at the Class of 2022 celebrations due to ongoing treatment, wrote a letter To mark the occasion. In the memo, parts of which were read by frontman Le Bon, Taylor revealed he received his diagnosis four years ago and spoke of his joy at being inducted into the Hall of Fame. There is nothing that comes close to such recognition. You can dream of what happened to us but to experience it, on his own terms, as homies, was beyond unbelievable, Taylor wrote in the message relayed by Le Bon. Addressing his health issues, Taylor, 61, added: Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course we are no different; so I speak from the point of view of a father but with a deep humility towards the band, the biggest fans a band can have and this exceptional distinction. Taylor joined Duran Duran in April 1980 and left in 1986 to pursue a solo career. He then joined in 2001 for a series of successful concerts and their 2004 album Astronaut before leaving again in 2006. Taylor said he was extremely disappointed to miss the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame show, which was to be his first performance with the band in 16 years, and that he had bought a new guitar for the occasion. I’m so proud of these four brothers, I’m amazed at their durability, and I’m thrilled to have accepted this award,” Taylor said. I often doubted that the day would come. I’m sure I’m glad to be here to see the light of day. In the letter later shared in full on the band’s website, Taylor said his condition was incurable, but he was receiving sophisticated life extension treatment which kept him going until recently. , when he suffered a setback. Although my current condition is not immediately life threatening, there is no cure, he said. According to American Cancer Societyabout one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Reacting to Taylor’s health update on Saturday, Le Bon said: It is devastating news to know and discover that a colleague Not a colleague, a pal, a friend, a member of our family will not stay very long. It is absolutely devastating. We love Andy a lot and you know, I’m not going to sit here and cry. I don’t think it would be very appropriate, but that’s how I feel. Duran Duran formed in 1978 and topped the US charts in the 1980s with their hits The Reflex and A View to a Kill.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/07/entertainment/andy-taylor-cancer-gbr-intl-scli/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos