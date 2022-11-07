Entertainment
Bollywood movies that capture the essence of Himachal Pradesh
The hilly terrain of northern India offers a mesmerizing view. These hills, especially those of Himachal Pradesh, are among the must-see tourist destinations. Additionally, locations in the state have also served as filming locations for countless Bollywood movies. So, movie buffs, here is your cue to plan your next trip to Himachal based on these filmed suggestions! By Anouchka Goel
Each visit to Himachal Pradesh takes you somewhere new. Whether it’s the most populated hill station of Shimla, the highest altitude of Manali or destinations such as Kalpa and the Spiti Valley, the state has something new to offer with every visit.
The scenic beauty of these Himachal mountains has been captured in several documentaries, travel shows and blogs. They have also featured in films, either as North Indian destinations themselves (e.g. in films such as Highway and Shershaah), or as a replacement for other mountain resorts in the country (for example in Lootera and Mary Kom). Either way, these hill stations have provided some of the most breathtaking backdrops for Bollywood movies – so much so that they’ll make you want to pack your bags right now and take a trip here!
So what are you waiting for? Travel with us to these stunning Himachal destinations you’ll recognize from your favorite Bollywood movies!
Places in Himachal Pradesh that have been featured in Bollywood movies
shimla
The capital of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla is known for hosting several tourist attractions such as Mall Road and Christ Church. The destination, which once served as the summer capital of the British Raj, has featured in several Bollywood films, including Jab we met, Black, 3 Idiots, Raju Chacha and Tamasha.
In Shimla, you must visit the Church, City Hall, Jakhu Temple, Ritz and Lakkar Bazaar to feel like you are in scenes from your favorite movies. Oh, and hop on the Kalka-Shimla Toy Train for a fun (and filmed) ride through the mountains.
Book your stay at the Radisson Hotel Shimla here
Manali
Manali is probably one of the most popular destinations for adventure junkies. The scenic hill station has been featured in countless movies like Bang Bang!, krish, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YJHD), Dev.D, Ghoulam, Badrinath, Hey lucky! Lucky Goose and much more.
In Manali, visit the Span Resort & Spa, where the “Jumma Chumma” scene takes place. YJHD was shot. Other popular travel destinations in and around the city are Old Manali, Hidimba Temple (dedicated to Brother Pandava Bheem’s wife), Manu Temple, Rohtang Pass, Solang Valley and Jogini Falls.
Chamba
Chamba is a neighborhood renowned for its unspoiled natural beauty. Surrounded by Jammu and Kashmir on one side and Kangra, Gurdaspur and other regions on its other borders, the scenic spot is heavenly. No wonder Subhash Ghai chose this verdant area as the home of Mansi (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) to taal!
Also called the land of Shiva, Chamba district has several popular hill stations. Spend a late afternoon or evening at Lake Khajjiar, following a morning game drive in Kalatop. Other places you must visit are Chamunda Devi Temple, Chamera Dam and Champavati Temple. These destinations feature intricate carvings and architecture, and will also give you scenic mountain views.
Dharamshala
Dharamshala and McLeodganj are extremely popular destinations for young people, thanks to the availability of many hostels and adventure activities such as treks. Thus, the hill station of Himachal Pradesh also found its place in films such as rock star and King Natwarlal. That’s not all – Some scenes in Mary Kom were also filmed in this hill station, making it look like Manipur, the boxer’s hometown.
Dharamshala also has a lot of Tibetan influences, thanks to the Dalai Lama who came here. Spend your time visiting the Library of Tibetan Works and Archives, War Memorial, Dal Lake, Triund Hill (perfect for a hike or picnic), Gyuto Monastery, and Dal Lake.
Dalhousie
Himachal Pradesh is full of scenic places, and among them is Dalhousie. The hill station, once a retreat for the British, has seen films such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Looteraand 1942: A love storybe shot here.
Be sure to pass Sacred Heart School, which was Sakina’s (Ameesha Patel) school where she and Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) first met. Other places to visit are Panchpula, Sach Pass, Daikund Peak, Satdhara Falls, Khajjiar, Laxmi Narayan Temple and Chamera Lake among others.
Book your stay at Fortune Park Dalhousie here
Palampur
Palampur was the home town of the late Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). The destination was mentioned several times in the film Shershaah, a biopic about the martyr. The film’s funeral sequence was shot in Palampur, the very location where the late captain’s last rites took place, according to India time.
If you visit this beautiful place in Himachal Pradesh, be sure to visit the tea gardens. Other tourist spots here are Tashi Jong Monastery and Baji Nath Temple. Also explore the markets for local Pahadi food and gifts, including Andretta pottery.
Book your stay at WelcomHeritage Taragarh Palace here
Kulu
Located 40 kilometers from Manali, Kullu is another popular hill station among adventure travelers. The city is home to Naggar Castle, which featured in the song Yeh Ishq Hai in Jab we met.
Hike the Tirthan valley or visit the Jalori and Hamta passes for the best views of the valley. Manikaran Hot Springs and Great Himalayan National Park are other popular places you must visit. Moreover, Manali and the attractions surrounding it are only a few hours drive away.
Book your stay at Tree of Life Eila Art Hotel Naggar here
Hero and featured image: Courtesy of Naman jaswani/Unsplash
Related: From Jaipur to Munnar: Must-Do Winter Travel Destinations Inspired by Your Favorite Bollywood Movies
|
Sources
2/ https://www.travelandleisureindia.in/places/local/himachal-pradesh-hill-stations-in-bollywood-movies/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood movies that capture the essence of Himachal Pradesh
- Live stock market news: November 7, 2022
- ‘You can go home now:’ Ukraine’s recovery teams work to ensure no fallen soldiers are left behind
- Reinforced wolf warrior: Xi Jinping prepares a radical change in his foreign policy
- RNC chairman says committee can’t pay Trump’s legal bills if he announces 2024 race
- White Oak backs Syco Entertainment with first securitization of unscripted TV shows
- How to watch Billie Jean King Cup 2022 tennis on TV and livestream
- IBM: America must invest in new models of innovation. It’s not just Silicon Valley.
- Russia on the defensive as Ukraine pushes towards the decisive city
- The first world summit of the Second Cold War
- Andy Taylor, former Duran Duran guitarist, has stage four cancer
- Meet Rae Joseph, the entrepreneur transforming the circular fashion market – Emirates Woman