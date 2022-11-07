Bollywood movies that capture the essence of Himachal Pradesh

The hilly terrain of northern India offers a mesmerizing view. These hills, especially those of Himachal Pradesh, are among the must-see tourist destinations. Additionally, locations in the state have also served as filming locations for countless Bollywood movies. So, movie buffs, here is your cue to plan your next trip to Himachal based on these filmed suggestions! By Anouchka Goel

Each visit to Himachal Pradesh takes you somewhere new. Whether it’s the most populated hill station of Shimla, the highest altitude of Manali or destinations such as Kalpa and the Spiti Valley, the state has something new to offer with every visit.

The scenic beauty of these Himachal mountains has been captured in several documentaries, travel shows and blogs. They have also featured in films, either as North Indian destinations themselves (e.g. in films such as Highway and Shershaah), or as a replacement for other mountain resorts in the country (for example in Lootera and Mary Kom). Either way, these hill stations have provided some of the most breathtaking backdrops for Bollywood movies – so much so that they’ll make you want to pack your bags right now and take a trip here!

So what are you waiting for? Travel with us to these stunning Himachal destinations you’ll recognize from your favorite Bollywood movies!

Places in Himachal Pradesh that have been featured in Bollywood movies

shimla

The capital of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla is known for hosting several tourist attractions such as Mall Road and Christ Church. The destination, which once served as the summer capital of the British Raj, has featured in several Bollywood films, including Jab we met, Black, 3 Idiots, Raju Chacha and Tamasha.

In Shimla, you must visit the Church, City Hall, Jakhu Temple, Ritz and Lakkar Bazaar to feel like you are in scenes from your favorite movies. Oh, and hop on the Kalka-Shimla Toy Train for a fun (and filmed) ride through the mountains.



Manali

Manali is probably one of the most popular destinations for adventure junkies. The scenic hill station has been featured in countless movies like Bang Bang!, krish, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YJHD), Dev.D, Ghoulam, Badrinath, Hey lucky! Lucky Goose and much more.

In Manali, visit the Span Resort & Spa, where the “Jumma Chumma” scene takes place. YJHD was shot. Other popular travel destinations in and around the city are Old Manali, Hidimba Temple (dedicated to Brother Pandava Bheem’s wife), Manu Temple, Rohtang Pass, Solang Valley and Jogini Falls.

Chamba

Chamba is a neighborhood renowned for its unspoiled natural beauty. Surrounded by Jammu and Kashmir on one side and Kangra, Gurdaspur and other regions on its other borders, the scenic spot is heavenly. No wonder Subhash Ghai chose this verdant area as the home of Mansi (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) to taal!

Also called the land of Shiva, Chamba district has several popular hill stations. Spend a late afternoon or evening at Lake Khajjiar, following a morning game drive in Kalatop. Other places you must visit are Chamunda Devi Temple, Chamera Dam and Champavati Temple. These destinations feature intricate carvings and architecture, and will also give you scenic mountain views.

Dharamshala

Dharamshala and McLeodganj are extremely popular destinations for young people, thanks to the availability of many hostels and adventure activities such as treks. Thus, the hill station of Himachal Pradesh also found its place in films such as rock star and King Natwarlal. That’s not all – Some scenes in Mary Kom were also filmed in this hill station, making it look like Manipur, the boxer’s hometown.

Dharamshala also has a lot of Tibetan influences, thanks to the Dalai Lama who came here. Spend your time visiting the Library of Tibetan Works and Archives, War Memorial, Dal Lake, Triund Hill (perfect for a hike or picnic), Gyuto Monastery, and Dal Lake.

Dalhousie

Himachal Pradesh is full of scenic places, and among them is Dalhousie. The hill station, once a retreat for the British, has seen films such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Looteraand 1942: A love storybe shot here.

Be sure to pass Sacred Heart School, which was Sakina’s (Ameesha Patel) school where she and Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) first met. Other places to visit are Panchpula, Sach Pass, Daikund Peak, Satdhara Falls, Khajjiar, Laxmi Narayan Temple and Chamera Lake among others.



Palampur

Palampur was the home town of the late Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). The destination was mentioned several times in the film Shershaah, a biopic about the martyr. The film’s funeral sequence was shot in Palampur, the very location where the late captain’s last rites took place, according to India time.

If you visit this beautiful place in Himachal Pradesh, be sure to visit the tea gardens. Other tourist spots here are Tashi Jong Monastery and Baji Nath Temple. Also explore the markets for local Pahadi food and gifts, including Andretta pottery.



Kulu

Located 40 kilometers from Manali, Kullu is another popular hill station among adventure travelers. The city is home to Naggar Castle, which featured in the song Yeh Ishq Hai in Jab we met.

Hike the Tirthan valley or visit the Jalori and Hamta passes for the best views of the valley. Manikaran Hot Springs and Great Himalayan National Park are other popular places you must visit. Moreover, Manali and the attractions surrounding it are only a few hours drive away.



