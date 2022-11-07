Entertainment
Discussing the Problem of Diversity in Hollywood | The review geek
The problem of diversity in Hollywood
It’s been almost a decade since the #OscarsSoWhite brought to our attention the lack of diversity and inclusion in Hollywood’s entertainment industry. Activist April Rein first tweeted the hashtag in 2015 in response to 20 all-white actors being nominated for the Oscars.
Although the industry has tried to improve its inclusion, the proportion falls far short of representing the diverse population of the United States. However, while the active roles of minority actors and women are increasing, there is still significant diversion from the roles that matter to making executive decisions and telling stories that impact cultural diversity in America.
For example, there are about 15% female directors in Hollywood. The number of screenwriters whose stories are adapted for the screen is even worse, with one in ten writers representing the minority. The implications of inadequate diversity in important leadership positions are the primary reason Hollywood cannot make effective progress in addressing diversity issues in the industry.
Diversity has been misinterpreted as putting more women in lead roles, having more people of color in a movie, or increasing the representation of minorities onscreen. While these are all important elements, the term diversity goes far beyond just inclusiveness in roles.
Hollywood has included guidelines for analyzing diversity in films, such as having at least two women in serious roles central to film themes. Another famous guideline is Bechdel’s racial test, which posits that a film that does not tell culture-based stories needs at least two non-white main characters to pass as racially diverse.
Suppose the writers aren’t making a period film about Queen Elizabeth or a biography about Martin Luther where the actors are obviously heavily biased towards a specific race; script writing should automatically include various characters to represent the real situation in the country.
The misinterpretation of diversity has led to the idea that casting more people of color in roles that fit stereotypes of neighborhood thugs and unruly characters diversifies the industry. That’s not to say that African Americans shouldn’t be allowed to portray those roles in movies, but if a screenwriter or director can’t imagine putting a white person in a similar position, there’s a problem.
Sadly, about 66% of gangsters in movies are people of color. Likewise, diversification does not mean hiring more women, but in female-focused roles, such as nurses, receptionists and flight attendants. That’s not to say that women shouldn’t play these characters, but there is a problem with scriptwriting if the writer only writes these roles for women.
Interestingly, these stereotypes do not hold up to prison incarceration rates. 58% of inmates in US prisons are white. In the cinema, however, the situation is reversed, with 66% of blacks considered criminals. Similarly, according to 2020 U.S. Bureau of Statistics and Census data, approximately 30% of U.S. CEOs are from minority groups, more than 40% are women, and 12% identify as LGBTQ+.
About 20% of graduate nurses are men, and LGBTQ+ represent about 10%, barely represented in films and series. For example, 40% of police officers in the United States are non-white; in films and television, the percentage is around 15%.
Similarly, about 45% of doctors belong to minority groups of various races; in Hollywood entertainment, only 9% of doctors are from racial minorities. Another prestigious profession is that of airplane pilots, where 20% are from ethnic minorities, and in the cinema they represent a small 3%.
Conversely though, white characters who swap races won’t help anyone’s cause. Not only does this seem derogatory to the original character, but it also shows a surprising lack of creativity on the part of the writing team.
There is a whole wealth of myths, stories and cultural histories just waiting to be tapped across the world. So instead of forcing a Black Superman or swapping beloved characters between genders, more work should be done to bring to light original and interesting stories.
It’s not like there isn’t a lot to choose from, even in the world of fiction there’s a whole world of diverse stories that could very easily be adapted and allow for that aforementioned diversity that we mentioned to shine.
Hopefully there will be a time when diversity is no longer a talking point in Hollywood. In an ideal world, the best people will be hired for the best roles, regardless of skin color or gender.
Art and creativity should reflect society, and while diversity makes entertainment better, Hollywood’s future success will be determined by how it implements it and in a way that benefits everyone.
You can check out more of our inspirational articles here!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thereviewgeek.com/discussing-hollywoods-diversity-problem/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Discussing the Problem of Diversity in Hollywood | The review geek
- Junior hockey team bus caught between dozens of vehicles in icy collisions
- Manushi Chhillar makes fall suddenly sultry in a blazer dress, lace bralette and black sunglasses
- ‘Act now’ to end ‘abuse’ of power: Imran Khan writes to Pakistani President Arif Alvi days after his assassination attempt | world news
- Google Pixel 7 Pro — 6 Reasons to Buy and 3 Reasons to Skip
- Special Envoy for Global Food Security Hunters Travels to Paris, France and Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt
- Bollywood movies that capture the essence of Himachal Pradesh
- Live stock market news: November 7, 2022
- ‘You can go home now:’ Ukraine’s recovery teams work to ensure no fallen soldiers are left behind
- Reinforced wolf warrior: Xi Jinping prepares a radical change in his foreign policy
- RNC chairman says committee can’t pay Trump’s legal bills if he announces 2024 race
- White Oak backs Syco Entertainment with first securitization of unscripted TV shows