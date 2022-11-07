Discussing the Problem of Diversity in Hollywood | The review geek

The problem of diversity in Hollywood

It’s been almost a decade since the #OscarsSoWhite brought to our attention the lack of diversity and inclusion in Hollywood’s entertainment industry. Activist April Rein first tweeted the hashtag in 2015 in response to 20 all-white actors being nominated for the Oscars.

Although the industry has tried to improve its inclusion, the proportion falls far short of representing the diverse population of the United States. However, while the active roles of minority actors and women are increasing, there is still significant diversion from the roles that matter to making executive decisions and telling stories that impact cultural diversity in America.

For example, there are about 15% female directors in Hollywood. The number of screenwriters whose stories are adapted for the screen is even worse, with one in ten writers representing the minority. The implications of inadequate diversity in important leadership positions are the primary reason Hollywood cannot make effective progress in addressing diversity issues in the industry.

Diversity has been misinterpreted as putting more women in lead roles, having more people of color in a movie, or increasing the representation of minorities onscreen. While these are all important elements, the term diversity goes far beyond just inclusiveness in roles.

Hollywood has included guidelines for analyzing diversity in films, such as having at least two women in serious roles central to film themes. Another famous guideline is Bechdel’s racial test, which posits that a film that does not tell culture-based stories needs at least two non-white main characters to pass as racially diverse.

Suppose the writers aren’t making a period film about Queen Elizabeth or a biography about Martin Luther where the actors are obviously heavily biased towards a specific race; script writing should automatically include various characters to represent the real situation in the country.

The misinterpretation of diversity has led to the idea that casting more people of color in roles that fit stereotypes of neighborhood thugs and unruly characters diversifies the industry. That’s not to say that African Americans shouldn’t be allowed to portray those roles in movies, but if a screenwriter or director can’t imagine putting a white person in a similar position, there’s a problem.

Sadly, about 66% of gangsters in movies are people of color. Likewise, diversification does not mean hiring more women, but in female-focused roles, such as nurses, receptionists and flight attendants. That’s not to say that women shouldn’t play these characters, but there is a problem with scriptwriting if the writer only writes these roles for women.

Interestingly, these stereotypes do not hold up to prison incarceration rates. 58% of inmates in US prisons are white. In the cinema, however, the situation is reversed, with 66% of blacks considered criminals. Similarly, according to 2020 U.S. Bureau of Statistics and Census data, approximately 30% of U.S. CEOs are from minority groups, more than 40% are women, and 12% identify as LGBTQ+.

About 20% of graduate nurses are men, and LGBTQ+ represent about 10%, barely represented in films and series. For example, 40% of police officers in the United States are non-white; in films and television, the percentage is around 15%.

Similarly, about 45% of doctors belong to minority groups of various races; in Hollywood entertainment, only 9% of doctors are from racial minorities. Another prestigious profession is that of airplane pilots, where 20% are from ethnic minorities, and in the cinema they represent a small 3%.

Conversely though, white characters who swap races won’t help anyone’s cause. Not only does this seem derogatory to the original character, but it also shows a surprising lack of creativity on the part of the writing team.

There is a whole wealth of myths, stories and cultural histories just waiting to be tapped across the world. So instead of forcing a Black Superman or swapping beloved characters between genders, more work should be done to bring to light original and interesting stories.

It’s not like there isn’t a lot to choose from, even in the world of fiction there’s a whole world of diverse stories that could very easily be adapted and allow for that aforementioned diversity that we mentioned to shine.

Hopefully there will be a time when diversity is no longer a talking point in Hollywood. In an ideal world, the best people will be hired for the best roles, regardless of skin color or gender.

Art and creativity should reflect society, and while diversity makes entertainment better, Hollywood’s future success will be determined by how it implements it and in a way that benefits everyone.

