“Magpie Murders” Recap: Episode 4

This is the story of two funerals. Charles and Susan will travel together to Suffolk to attend the funeral of Alan Conway, while in Magpie killings Atticus Pünd and his assistant Fraser plan to observe Sir Magnus’ funeral to see if any guests hint that they know anything about Sir Magnus’ death.

Before leaving London, Charles urges Susan to decide whether she will take over Clover Books after her retirement – the press has caught wind of the possible takeover. He wants Susan to protect the business he’s spent his life building. But she also discusses Andreas’ offer to move to Crete to run a hotel he and his cousin bought with money obtained mysteriously through his cousin’s connections. Susan’s inability to decide made her relationship with Andreas strained and uncomfortable. She asks Charles for a few more days before making a choice.

As she and Charles travel to Suffolk, this time avoiding frustrating roadworks thanks to Charles’s suggestion, they discuss the suspects in Magpie killings. Did Brent, the gardener, kill Sir Magnus? Was it his wife, Lady Pye?

Whoever killed him, they may have then burned a document in Sir Magnus’ office. The piece of paper found in the fireplace there are no fingerprints, Police Inspector Chubb tells Pünd, but the stain on it is blood that matches Sir Magnus’ blood type. Maybe the killer searched the desk and burned the paper after beheading Sir Magnus.

It is also not known if Mary Blakiston was murdered or died in an accident. Dr Kamal of Saxby-on-Avon, who was the first to examine her body, believes she tripped over her vacuum cleaner cord while cleaning at the top of the stairs, as he told Pünd. Kamal had been summoned to Pye Hall by Brent, who watched when he heard the phone ring and Mary did not answer.

Pünd visits Dr. Kamal because he collapsed from his brain tumor and Fraser insisted he see a doctor – Fraser knows nothing Pünd’s Cancer. As Pünd leaves Kamal, the doctor’s receptionist, Joy Sanderling, the woman who originally brought Pünd’s attention to Saxby-on-Avon– stops her and asks her to tell her fiancé, Robert Blakiston, about her brother’s death years ago. Pünd accepts after Sir Magnus’ funeral.

During drinks at Alan’s mansion after his funeral, his lawyer Sajid Khan approaches Susan and asks her if she read Magpie killings– is it inside? Indeed: Alan based Dr. Kamal on Sajid. But Susan is more interested in talking to Alan’s ex-wife, Melissa. Their son, Freddy, is also reluctantly there. He hates his father for being self-centered and for coming out as gay, which led to Freddy being bullied at school. “I’m glad he’s dead,” Freddy says, speculating that someone pushed Alan to his death.

Melissa is more forgiving of Alan, even though he was difficult. She reproaches herself, in part, that he is miserable. He wanted to write great literature like Martin Amis or Salman Rushdie, but publishers rejected his two novels in that vein. It wasn’t until she suggested he write something popular, like a whodunit, that he found success, but he hated being a crime novel writer.

Melissa also unwittingly reveals something more surprising to Susan: she once dated Andreas, who taught at the same school as Alan. Susan is stunned and does not mention that she is now seeing Andreas.

But she doesn’t have time to dwell on the shock, as Alan’s former partner and now heir James gives a toast. He explains that he is selling Alan’s house to his neighbor, Jack White. Alan always wanted to redeem Jack, with whom he often sparred; now the reverse is happening. James sends everyone home and Susan talks to Jack outside. Alan was not an easy neighbor, Jack told her, always looking for fights. Jack buys the house so he can choose who lives there and avoid any further conflict.

Susan goes to her sister Katie to spend the night in Suffolk, while Charles goes to the station with police inspector Locke. Along the way, she decides to visit her father in the hospital. He had a stroke and wants to see Susan, as Katie relayed.

When he arrives, he apologizes. Susan assumes he’s apologizing for leaving his mother for the nanny, but he doesn’t regret it: he loved her and they were happy together. He actually apologizes for not showing Susan love and thus causing her to never marry or trust a man.

This obviously upsets Susan, who leaves telling her that she shouldn’t have come. As she calms her nerves with a cigarette, she brings up a conversation with Pünd to reflect. She blames her father for the death of her mother, Samantha, she tells the imaginary detective, explaining that Samantha went on vacation to the Lake District after Max left her and drowned, in what was officially determined to be an accident, but Susan doesn’t believe it was.

Robert Blakiston’s brother Sam also drowned, as he tells Pünd. Their father was away during the war, so Mary moved her sons to Pye Hall to work as a housekeeper. Sir Magnus was like a father to the boys, sending them on treasure hunts to search for silver coins, like the ones that were stolen from his house after the death of Mary Blakiston.

During one of these hunts, the brothers were separated. Sam must have thought there was a room in the lake. Brent found it and pulled it out of the water; Robert saw and dived into the lake to help. He always suspected Brent, who was annoyed with the boys and their games, but the police never found anything on the gardener.

Sam’s death caused the end of the Blakistons’ marriage, as they both blamed each other. Robert blames everyone involved: Sir Magnus, Brent, his mother, even himself.

Susan has a realization: the drama of her parents is in Magpie killings. Sam, the boy who drowned, is his mother, Samantha. Sir Magnus is her father, Max, and the name of the governess Sir Magnus became pregnant with is a reference to the source material: “Darnley” is an anagram of Susan’s surname, Ryeland.

Susan is furious. Alan has played so many cruel games with people’s lives. She rushes to Katie and asks if she told Alan about their parents. Katie, whose children were taught by Alan, admits she met him and had coffee. He seemed so nice and friendly, but in reality, he was digging into his family’s life for material.

Susan knows it’s not Katie’s fault, and they share a hug. Susan goes upstairs to change before dinner and checks her emails. There’s one with a photo of two shadowy figures struggling on the roof of the tower from which Alan fell and died.