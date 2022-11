Tucson Modernism Week returns with a sleeker design

Tucson Modernism Week, the city’s annual celebration of the city’s post-war and mid-century roots, will look a little different this year. The Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation is reducing its number of events as it returns to an all-in-person format for the first time since the pandemic began. “We are taking advantage of this year to redefine the way in which we will continue to present this program”, declared Demion Clinco, president of the foundation. “Rather than having a lot of content, we really focused on amazing opportunities for the community to engage with.” Ignite at Night, an evening of neon signage from Tucson’s past at the Ignite Sign Art Museum, 331 S. Olsen Ave., 5-8 p.m. Thursday, November 10. ($15).

A free lecture on Friday, November 11 on Mexican pamphlet design from 1940 to 1965, given by William L. Bird, curator emeritus at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. The conference takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Tucson Creative Dance Center, 3131 N. Cherry Ave. (free on reservation).

A journey to explore the architecture and design of Nogales, Arizona, and Nogales, Sonora on Saturday, November 12. (sold out at press time). People also read… “We’re really interested in exploring the relationship between northern Sonora and southern Arizona in the post-World War II era,” Clinco said. “Nogales became such an important port for the transfer of people and goods, in the middle of the century, the architecture on both sides began to express the growing importance of these cities in the 20th century. “Today we really think of the border as being such a definitive wall. You have to imagine that it was much more permeable in the middle of the 20th century. The design and the influence of these different ideas that happened in the States States and Mexico were flowing back and forth in a more robust manner.” A cocktail in a house designed by architect Arthur T. Brown, recently restored in the neighborhood of Colonia Solana ($150 per person). The evening, which runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, will include a fashion presentation featuring the designs of Ann Edwards. “Ann had a women’s fashion store in Tucson in the mid-20th century,” Clinco said. “Through dispensation from her estate, many of the garments she sold, her finest examples, were donated to the Preservation Foundation.” Clinco said all of the programming developed for Modernism Week reflects Tucson’s importance as an epicenter of design thought in the 20th century. “There were only a few places in the American Southwest that had these large concentrations of artists, designers, artisans, architects,” he said. Modernism Week runs until Sunday, November 13. For a complete schedule, visitpreservetucson.org. Stay up to date with what’s going on Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

