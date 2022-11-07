Entertainment
North Bay, Ont., actor in the Toronto production of Harry Potter and Cursed Child
Nick Boegel from North Bay, Ont. performs magic at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theater in Toronto.
The actor is inHarry Potter and the Cursed Child,the eighth story in JK Rowling’s epic saga, and the first to be presented on stage.
The Mirvish Productions website describes the adventure story as a focus on Harry Potter’s son Albus, who befriends his rival’s son Draco Malfoy.
“It was wild and a roller coaster of surrealism because I was a huge Harry Potter fan growing up,” Boegel said, adding that being part of the staged production was “a dream come true.”
The recent Sheridan College graduate said he was cast on the show three years ago while still in drama school.
“I was halfway through my third year when I started auditioning for this,” he said, adding that the pandemic had delayed production.
Boegel said he first saw the production in New York, NY, just before the crew began rehearsals in Toronto.
“I was so blown away. I was so confused about how the magic happened, like I couldn’t understand.”
With Toronto, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was staged in London, England; New York; San Francisco; Melbourne, Australia; Hamburg, Germany; and Tokyo.
The piece lasts 3 hours and 20 minutes.
“Get ready for a breathtaking race through time, spectacular spells, and epic battle, all brought to life by the most stunning theatrical magic ever seen on stage,” Mirvish’s website description reads.
Boegel is on stage every night playing an ensemble part, but he has been hired as a swing performer, who has to learn several choir parts.
“So that whenever someone is sick or injured [the swing performer] can jump on it,” he said.
“It’s a lot of note-taking so that whenever someone is missing from the show, I can participate in that part.”
Boegel admits that one of the hardest parts of being part of the production is knowing the lines and roles of multiple characters and having to change daily depending on which actor he is replacing.
“I’m going to go on for a character one night and then the next night I have to be, ‘Okay, so wait, that’s a little different because now this character is standing in this part of the stage instead of to the left,'” said he declared.
Boegel said the replacement even happened during a show due to another actor’s injury or illness.
“Be ready for anything.”
He will also replace one of the main roles, Scorpius Malfoy, for several weeks in January.
Growing up in North Bay, Boegel participated in local productions of the Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre, Theater Out Reach On Stage (TOROS) and Summer Challenge Theatre.
“Luckily North Bay has a great theater community that’s kind of the perfect place for someone to grow up and discover that part of themselves,” he said.
He said he was thrilled that so many people from North Bay came out to see the production to show their support.
Currently tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Mirvish Theater in Toronto are available until March 2023.
“But the hope is that the show will go on forever,” Boegel said. “There is no end date set at this point.”
