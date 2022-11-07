Child actor Ke Huy Quan’s journey to the big screen

F. Scott Fitzgerald said there’s no second act in American life, but he never met Ke Huy Quan, who hit it big at 12, landing his first film role in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984 as Indys Short Round’s boyfriend. A year later, he was one of the lovable misfits in the classic adventure story The Goonies. But the roles soon dried up and he moved on to coordinating stunts.

Then came that legendary second act. Quan, an American immigrant born in Vietnam and of Chinese descent, took up acting for a second time and two weeks after finding a new agent, he landed the key role of Waymond in the breathtaking Everything. Everywhere All at Once, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. (known professionally as Daniels). Next, he co-starred in American Born Chinese for Disney+.

Over tea and chips in New York, Quan, now 51, spoke with The Envelope about second chances, luck and how Hollywood is now making room for Asian actors.

Did the success of Everything really upset you?

People from all walks of life came out to say how much they loved the movie. What is incredible is no longer just a film about an Asian family, but a beautiful story about this family and the problems it raises: disconnection, intergenerational trauma. And it has a beautiful message about kindness.

Did you do all your own stunts in Everything?

I did the entire fight sequence except for two moves. I trained for it, I got in shape, I wanted it so badly. I remember when [the Daniels] showed me the choreography, they said, if you don’t feel comfortable doing it, we can ask the stuntman to do it. And I said, no stuntmen, I want to do everything.

Everything, everywhere at once.

Exactly.

It’s so corny. Sorry for even saying that.

No, I say it all the time! It fits.

What’s it like living your second act as an actor?

The last time the public saw me on screen, I was a small child. I didn’t know how audiences would react to seeing this child actor, now as a middle-aged man. I was 50 when I decided to get back into acting, and it wasn’t a decision I took lightly. It took courage to give voice to this dream I had, a dream I had to get away from, and I didn’t think it would find its way back.

Over the years, as you saw how other actors, including many Asians, rose to prominence in the industry, was there ever a part of you that was jealous?

Absolutely. Landing Short Round in Temple of Doom was momentous. I thought the road forward would be easy. Boy, I was wrong. Then, being an Asian actor in the late 1980s and early 1990s was even harder. The sad thing is, I didn’t know my acting career had an expiration date until I was ready to quit. Then things changed for representation and I saw more Asian actors getting opportunities and not just little breadcrumbs or stereotypical marginalized roles, but meaningful roles. I was happy, but I also would have liked to be up there, doing that.

Not that you don’t have talent, but do you feel lucky?

Every day. I didn’t seek to become an actor; the game found me. Working with Steven Spielberg, George Lucas and Harrison Ford on your first film. There was nowhere to go but downhill. I think that’s why when I grew up and the road got rough, I felt like I wasn’t paying my dues. I started to question myself when the phone stopped ringing and the opportunities dried up.

Are you still in contact with Spielberg? Ford?

Steven Spielberg sends me a Christmas present every year, and I got to see it during the pandemic. We get together and have, like, a Goonies reunion. I hadn’t seen Harrison Ford in 38 years until recently at Expo D23. The last time I saw him I was a little boy. As soon as he saw me he raised his finger and I thought he was going to say, stay away from me. Instead, he said, are you short-circuited? and immediately I was transported to 1984. I said, Yes, Indy, and he brought me closer and gave me a big hug.

Legally, your name is Jonathan, isn’t it? But you go through Ke. Is this a recent development?

I went through Jonathan for many years. My manager had suggested that it might be easier to have an American name. I was ready to do anything to make things easier, to have more opportunities. But when I decided to get back into acting, the first thing I wanted was to go back to my birth name. With this name comes my heritage, my family and my story.

How has Hollywood changed in terms of roles for Asians since you started?

I was so grateful to Spielberg and Lucas, because they were really the first filmmakers to put an Asian face in a big movie. [like Temple]. But the reason I got so discouraged was that whenever there was an opportunity to audition, not an offer, but an opportunity, it was always for minor roles. Very stereotyped, marginalized.

Now we have prime-time television shows with an entire Asian cast, and it’s everything, everywhere, all at once.

For many years I just had to be realistic. Now, I don’t have to be just realistic. I can also be optimistic.