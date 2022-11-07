Entertainment
This Steeler Yachts 50ft Cruiser Is Named After Actor Charles Bronson – Robb Report
It is a boat built for great escapes. Flatbed, this head-turning aluminum 50-footer can slice through waves at 43 mph, while her 580-gallon tanks will deliver over 500 miles of range to cruise from Miami to Nassau. And back.
This is the new $2.3 million Bronson 50 from Dutch luxury builder Steeler Yachts. It made its US debut at the recent Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, where we came aboard for a full tour.
“Our CEO is a huge fan of Charles Bronson. When he created a separate division of Steeler Yachts in 2008 to build aluminum boats that were fast, tougher and a bit wilder, he named it after his hero,” said Bronson Marine’s general manager, Arthur Durkoop. Robb Report. “We think, like Mr. Bronson, our 50 is the toughest guy around.”
The 1950s exterior lines come from Dutch naval architects Vripack, who designed other models in the range. The team gave this cross between a dayboat and a weekender bold, head-turning lines with a reverse-angled bow, wide hull sides and a tall, slender windshield.
“Welded aluminum construction over regular fiberglass means a stiffer, stronger, yet lighter hull. But for a buyer, it offers the possibility of more customization,” says Duurkoop, a former engineer at superyacht builder Feadship.
In the tradition of Dutch design, the Bronson 50 features high bulwarks, deep side decks and sturdy, wrap-around stainless steel handrails. This provides peace of mind as you make your way to the foredeck seats of the boat.
Back in the cockpit there are twin helm seats, L-shaped settees, tables and a large sun bed above a hydraulic lift cover on the storage lazarette. It’s big enough to store inflatable SUPs, kayaks, snorkel gear or a small RIB. It can even be configured as a jacuzzi.
One of the coolest features of the boat is that expansive hardtop in the cockpit. With the push of a button, a large fabric panel opens to let in the sun. When the weather gets bad, another button lowers the entire hardtop so it seals against the top of the windshield for protection from the elements.
Another surprise and delight button is the sliding glass panel in front of the helm that protects the galley and the seating area below decks. Want some fresh air? The panel slides forward to open up the entire area under the windshield.
The glass can always be closed, turning the lower area into a comfortable cabin for eating or watching a movie. “It really transforms the middle zone into an indoor-outdoor space. And when the glass panel is closed, it still floods the cabin with light,” says Duurkoop.
Below decks, the compact, central saloon features an L-shaped sofa that converts into a double bed. Opposite is a kitchen with two refrigerators, a freezer and an ice maker, as well as an induction hob.
Forward is a small hallway with a separate head to port and a stand-alone shower to starboard, with a compact forward cabin forward.
Yet another surprise and delight is the small, almost hidden door on the side of the fridge which opens into a second cabin below the cockpit with a double bed and wardrobe. Like the forward cabin, however, there are no windows, so claustrophobics might want to grab the convertible sofa.
The Lauderdale show boat was powered by Volvo Penta D8 IPS 800 turbodiesels hooked up to pod drives. Options include more powerful 900 IPS or even outboard power.
And, if something serious goes wrong, Bronson has “flying doctors” – two engineers tasked with traveling all over the world to service wayward boats. “Charles Bronson used to say, ‘It’s the missions that keep you alive,’ says Duurkoop. “It’s our mission to keep our boats alive.”
