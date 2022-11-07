Actor Kangana Ranaut’s “Aadhaar” suggestion on Twitter Blue Tick Policy





Everyone who has an Aadhaar card must get [verified], as simple as that, wrote Kangana Ranaut. (Case) New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday voiced his support for Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk’s decision to charge $8 per month for verified accounts. Calling the social media platform intellectually and ideologically driven, she called it “the best” and said anyone with an Aadhaar card “must get” a blue tick verified. “Twitter is the best social media platform out there right now, it’s intellectually/ideologically driven not looks or lifestyle. I could never understand the idea of ​​verification that some selected get, as if others don’t have authentic existence. For example, I will be verified but if my father wants a blue tick, then 3-4 clowns will reject his identity even as if he is living an illegal life… Everyone who has an Aadhaar card must get [verified]simple as that,” Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories. The Dhaakad The actor’s remarks came after Elon Musk’s controversial takeover of Twitter. In May 2021, Kangana’s Twitter account was permanently suspended for repeated violation of the Twitter rules. The suspension came after the actress posted an inflammatory message claiming that the victory of the All India Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee in the West Bengal Assembly elections had led to violence. “Also, paying a certain amount to maintain a Twitter account will only help to bolster its integrity. There are no free lunches in this world, have you ever thought about all those platforms you access freely , how do they hold up? sell data, they make you a part of them, influence you and sell you (your voice, your consciousness) every minute of the day, and that’s why there is no no free will in such platforms so it’s not a bad idea to try and build a standalone social media platform… it’s easy to force a business out of business even if they intend to owning a system of great value sooner or later it will come at a price,” she added. Elon Musk recently confirmed the information and announced that the company will charge $8 per month for Twitter’s subscription service with priority in replies, mentions and searches. “Twitter’s current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” he tweeted. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and Neetu Kapoor visit new mum Alia Bhatt in hospital

