Celebrity birthdays for the week of November 13-19:

November 13: Actor Jimmy Hawkins (Its A Wonderful Life) turns 81. Blues singer John Hammond is 80 years old. Country singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is 76 years old. Actor Joe Mantegna is 75 years old. Actor Sheila Frazier (Superfly) is 74 years old. Actor Tracy Scoggins (The Colbys, Lois and Clark) is 69 years old. Actor Chris Noth (Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Sex and the City) is 68 years old. Actor Whoopi Goldberg is 67 years old. Actor Rex Linn (Young Sheldon, CSI: Miami) is 66 years old. Actor Caroline Goodall (The Princess Diaries, Schindlers List) is 63 years old. Actor Neil Flynn (The Middle, Scrubs) is 62 years old. Trumpeter Walter Kibby of Fishbone is 58 years old. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is 55 years old. Actor Steve Zahn (Happy, Texas, That Thing You Do!) is 55. Actor Gerard Butler (Machine Gun Preacher, The Phantom of the Opera) is 53 years old. Actor Jordan Bridges (Rizzoli and Isles) is 49 years old. Actor Aisha Hinds (Under the Dome, True Blood) is 47 years old. Bassist Nikolai Fraiture of The Strokes is 44 years old. Actor Monique Coleman (High School Musical) is 42 years old. Actor Devon Bostick (The 100, Diary of a Wimpy Kid) is 31 years old.

November 14: Actress Kathleen Hughes (Babe) turns 94. Styx guitarist James Young is 73. Musician Stephen Bishop is 71 years old. Pianist Yanni is 68 years old. Actor DB Sweeney is 61 years old. Actress Laura San Giacomo (Just Shoot Me) is 61 years old. Run-DMC rapper Reverend Run is 58. Actor Patrick Warburton (The Tick, Seinfeld) is 58 years old. Expose singer Jeanette Jurado is 57 years old. Matchbox Twenty bassist Brian Yale is 54. Singer-music producer Butch Walker (Marvelous 3) is 53. Actor Josh Duhamel (Transformers Movies, Las Vegas TVs) is 50. Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is 47 years old. MercyMe drummer Robby Shaffer is 47 years old. Actor Brian Dietzen (NCIS) is 45 years old. Rapper Shyheim is 45 years old. Bassist Tobin Hope of Papa Roach is 43 years old. Actor Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Silence) is 43 years old. Comedian Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live) is 41 years old. Actor Russell Tovey (Quantico) is 41 years old. Actor Cory Michael Smith (Gotham) is 36 years old. Actor Graham Patrick Martin (Major Crimes, Two and a Half Men) is 31 years old.

November 15: Singer Petula Clark turns 90. Actor Sam Waterston (Law and Order) is 82 years old. ABBA singer Anni-Frid Lyngstad is 77. Actor Bob Gunton (TV 24, films The Shawshank Redemption) is 77 years old. Actor Beverly DAngelo (National Lampoons Vacation) is 71 years old. Actor-director James Widdoes (Animal House) is 69. News correspondent John Roberts is 66 years old. Conductor Kevin Eubanks (The Tonight Show With Jay Leno) is 65. Comedian Judy Gold is 60 years old. Actress Rachel True (Half and Half) is 56 years old. Rapper E-40 is 55 years old. Country singer Jack Ingram is 52 years old. Actor Jonny Lee Miller (elementary, Eli Stone) is 50 years old. Sydney actor Tamiia Poitier-Heartsong (Carter, Veronica Mars) is 49. Third Day drummer David Carr is 48 years old. Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger is 48. Drummer Jesse Sandoval (The Shins) is 48 years old. Actor Virginie Ledoyen (The Beach) is 46 years old. Actor Sean Murray (NCIS) is 45 years old. Rapper BoB is 34 years old. Actress Shailene Woodley is 31 years old. Actress Emma Dumont (Bunheads) is 28 years old.

November 16: Actor Joanna Pettet (Knots Landing) turns 80. Actor Steve Railsback is 77 years old. Actor David Leisure (Empty Nest) is 72 years old. Actor Miguel Sandoval (Medium) is 71 years old. Actor Marg Helgenberger (CSI) is 64 years old. Stone Roses drummer Mani is 60 years old. Country singer-guitarist Keith Burns of Trick Pony is 59. Jazz singer Diana Krall is 58 years old. Actor Harry Lennix (The Blacklist) is 58 years old. Velvet Revolver guitarist Dave Kushner is 56. Actress Lisa Bonet is 55 years old. Actress Tammy Lauren (Wanda at Large, Martial Law) is 54. Color Me Badd singer Bryan Abrams is 53 years old. Actress Martha Plimpton is 52 years old. Actor Missi Pyle (Harold and Kumar Escape Guantanamo Bay) is 50. Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal is 45. Singer Trevor Penick (O-Town) is 43 years old. Actor Kimberley J. Brown (Halloweentown) is 38 years old. Siva Kaneswaran of The Wanted is 34 years old. Comedian Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live) is 29 years old. Lives) is 29 years old. Actor Noah Gray-Cabey (Heroes, My Wife and Kids) is 27 years old.

November 17: Singer Gordon Lightfoot turns 84. Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio of The Four Seasons is 81 years old. Director Martin Scorsese is 80 years old. Actor Lauren Hutton is 79 years old. Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels is 78. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 78. Actor Stephen Root (King of the Hill, NewsRadio) is 71. Actor Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is 64 years old. Actor William Moses is 63 years old. The artist RuPaul is 62 years old. Blind Boys of Alabama musician Joey Williams is 60 years old. Actor Dylan Walsh (Nip/Tuck, Brooklyn Bridge) is 59. Actor-model Daisy Fuentes is 56 years old. Actress Sophie Marceau (Braveheart) is 56 years old. Singer Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe is 55. Blues Traveler keyboardist Ben Wilson is 55. David Ramsey (Arrow, Blue Bloods) is 51 years old. Actor Leslie Bibb (Iron Man Movies, TVs Popular) is 49 years old. Actor Brandon Call (Step By Step) is 46 years old. Country singer Aaron Lines is 45 years old. Actress Rachel McAdams (Wedding Crashers, The Notebook) is 44. Hanson’s guitarist Isaac Hanson is 42 years old. Actor Justin Cooper (Liar, Lia r) is 34 years old. Bassist Reid Perry of The Band Perry is 34 years old. Actress Raquel Castro (Jersey Girl) is 28 years old.

November 18: Actress Brenda Vaccaro turns 83. Actress Linda Evans (Dynasty) is 80 years old. Actress Susan Sullivan is 80 years old. Country singer Jacky Ward is 76. Actor Jameson Parker (Simon and Simon) is 75 years old. Actor-singer Andrea Marcovicci is 74 years old. Singer Graham Parker is 72 years old. Actor Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight) is 70 years old. Comedian Kevin Nealon is 69 years old. Actor Oscar Nunez (The Office) is 64 years old. Actor Elizabeth Perkins is 62 years old. Singer Kim Wilde is 62 years old. Elementary) is 60 years old. Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett turns 60. Polyphonic Spree (and Tripping Daisy) vocalist Tim DeLaughter is 57. Actor Romany Malco (A Million Little Things, Weeds) is 54 years old. Actor Owen Wilson is 54 years old. Actor Dan Bakkedahl (Life in Pieces, The Mindy Project) is 54 years old. The composer of Broadway singer Duncan Sheik is 53 years old. Actor Mike Epps is 52 years old. Actor Peta Wilson (La Femme Nikita) is 52 years old. Actress Chloe Sevigny (Big Love, Boys Dont Cry) is 48. Actor Steven Pasquale (The Good Wife) is 46. Keyboardist Alberto Bof of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 45. Rapper Fabolo is 45 years old. Actor-director Nate Parker (Birth of a Nation) is 43. Rapper Mike Jones is 42 years old. Actor Mekia Cox (Secrets and Lies) is 41 years old. Actor-comedian Nasim Pedrad (Scream Queens, Saturday Night Live) is 41 years old. Actress Christina Vidal (TVs Grand Hotel) is 41 years old. Singer TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne is 38. Project Runway winner and designer Christian Soriano is 37 years old. Actor Nathan Kress (iCarly) is 30 years old.

November 19: Talk show host Dick Cavett turns 86. Media mogul Ted Turner is 84. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 80 years old. Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad is 73 years old. Actor Robert Beltran (Big Love, Star Trek: Voyager) is 69 years old. Actress Kathleen Quinlan is 68 years old. Actor Glynnis OConnor is 67 years old. Journalist Ann Curry is 66 years old. Actor Allison Janney (Mom, The West Wing) is 63 years old. Velvet Revolver (and Guns N Roses) drummer Matt Sorum is 62. Actor Meg Ryan is 61 years old. Jodie Foster is 60 years old. Actor Terry Farrell (Becker) is 59 years old. Actor Erika Alexander (Living Single, The Cosby Show) is 53 years old. Drummer Travis McNabb (Better Than Ezra) is 53 years old. Singer Tony Rich is 51 years old. Heartland singer Jason Albert is 49 years old. Country singer Billy Currington is 49. Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover is 49 years old. Xscape singer Tamika Scott is 47 years old. Rapper Lil Mo is 45 years old. Actor Reid Scott (Veep, My Boys) is 45 years old. Director Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) is 43 years old. St. Paul and the Broken Bones guitarist Browan Lollar is 40. Actor Adam Driver (Girls) is 39 years old. Country singer Cam is 3 years old. 8. Rapper Tyga is 33 years old.