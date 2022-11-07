Former and decorated SBU actor who played young Forrest Gump to speak at Vet Day events





November 07, 2022 A decorated Army veteran who graduated from St. Bonaventure University and the man who played young Forrest Gump in the hit movie will be guest speakers at Veterans Day events on campus this week. . Collar. Patricia L.George (ret.) will be the keynote speaker at the university’s Veterans Day Ceremony Friday November 11 near the veterans memorial outside the entrance to the Reilly Center Bookstore. The ceremony begins at 12:40 p.m. and will be followed by an hors d’oeuvres reception from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Veterans Lounge on the second floor of the Reilly Center. Tuesday, November 8, Michael Conner Humphreys will talk about his military and acting career at 6:30 p.m. in the Walsh Science Center auditorium. george graduated summa cum laude in psychology from St. Bonaventure in 1995. She was a distinguished military graduate and was commissioned as an Adjutant General’s Corps officer at Fort Jackson, South Carolina upon graduation. She enlisted in the Army Reserve in 1988, attained the rank of sergeant, and was posted to Stuttgart, Germany, where she served with the 510e Postal Company as platoon leader. In 2018, she was appointed Deputy Director of the Military Personnel Division at the Pentagon, where she advised senior staff in the immediate office of the Secretary of Defense, the Deputy Secretary of Defense, 14 Undersecretaries of Defense and of 10 defense agencies supported. on a full range of joint manpower and human resources policies and procedures for military personnel. As a final assignment, she was appointed Associate Dean for Faculty Research and Outreach and assigned as an instructor at the National War College in Washington, DC. She retired Nov. 1 and works as a consultant advising the Army on revamping its 2.0 talent-based leadership selection system. George received an Honorary Master of Science in National Security Strategy from the National War College following his two-year teaching tenure, earned a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School and a Master of arts in human resources. Management of Webster University, summa cum laude. His military awards and decorations include Distinguished Senior Service Medal, Legion of Merit Medal, Bronze Star (x2), Defense Meritorious Service Medal (x2), Meritorious Service Medal (x6) , Army Medal, Army Merit Medal (x5), National Defense. Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, NATO Medal with Bronze Star, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Office of the Secretary of Defense Identification Badge, Joint Chiefs of Staff Identification Badge, and Drill Sergeant Badge. Humphrey was 8 years old when he was selected to play the young Forrest Gump in the 1994 film. He then came back to life as a third grader and, although he did not pursue more film opportunities, he continued to participate in the school and other local theater productions. In 2004, he enlisted in the United States Army as an infantry soldier and almost immediately after arriving in Germany, he deployed with his unit to Al Anbar Province, Iraq, in this which would eventually become a 15-month tour of duty. He served at Fort Riley in Kansas after returning to the United States, completing his military service in 2008. Humphreys worked as a security guard and taught English as a second language to Chinese schoolchildren. He’s given several interviews, posted inspirational YouTube videos, and ventured back onto the big screen. In 2011, he starred as “Eddie” in the WWII independent film “Pathfinders: In the Company of Strangers.” Humphreys holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the University of North Alabama. ______________ About the University: The nation’s first Franciscan university, Université Saint-Bonaventure is a community committed to transforming the lives of our students inside and outside the classroom, inspiring them with a lifelong commitment to service and citizenship. St. Bonaventure was named the 5th regional college value in the North in the 2022 edition of US News and World Report’s College Rankings.

