Yellowstone Spoilers: Actor Gil Birmingham Promises an Explosive Season 5 on the Dutton Ranch

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Stolen lands, shifting alliances and unsolved murders are exactly why viewers watch the popular television drama Yellowstone.

Premiering Sunday on Paramount Network, season 5 finds the Dutton family’s cattle ranch pushing back a growing town, an Indian reservation, and the Americas’ first national park.

A thorn in their side is chef Thomas Rainwater, played by veteran actor Gil Birmingham (Under the Banner of Heaven, House of Cards, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Hell or High Water).

We recently sat down with Birmingham to discuss the Yellowstone phenomenon, the importance of her character, and the growing roles of Native American actors.

Gil, congratulations on Yellowstone’s final season. What is it about this show that has created such fervor and dedication among the viewers?

It’s a combination of several different things. One is the incredible landscape and backdrop. The cinematography is stunning. Its magnificent writing and its actors at the top who are really perfectly cast for their characters. It’s always a new twist you’d never expect — a roller coaster ride in terms of what you think might happen next — so its gripping television.

What surprised you most about your character’s journey?

Depending on what season you’re talking about, there are always these external factors that come into play. Some of them are opportunities for Rainwater to leverage an alliance with John (Kevin Costner). At first it was quite contradictory. Sometimes there is a meeting that can benefit both of you. In season 4, we prepared to wait for a certain storyline and season 5 blows it out of the water once he runs for governor. Now we were all busy trying to figure out what the ramifications would be.

Chef Thomas Rainwater isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. What do you like most about this character?

It’s really important that the portrayal of an Indigenous character be respectful the way it is on the show, because we’re used to being portrayed in such an inauthentic and disparaging way. To have a character that is contemporary has agency and leverages power, accountability for that representation is important.

Anecdotally, what does Rainwater mean to the Native American community?

They are extremely proud and complimentary. I just met a president at a charity event who told me she was watching my show to learn how she could be a better president. I told him you need a Mo (Rainwaters bodyguard) You need (actor) Moses Brings Plenty.

Season 5 of Yellowstone airs Sunday on Paramount Network. (Courtesy of Paramount Network)

The more one looks at Yellowstone, the more evident it becomes that the show is an allegory of today’s socio-political climate.

It’s so relevant. Some topics and storylines deal with things that are happening right now. In particular, climate change, which is identified with indigenous peoples because they have always felt responsible for stewardship. It is also sometimes an education, informing people of the importance of protecting land and protecting water.

We have the impression that we are currently in tune with the times of indigenous representation on television. Your thoughts?

It’s a great time in terms of native content coming out and being narrated by native producers and writers and native actors. It’s not since Dances with Wolves that performances have been respectful with Native Americans. To have all this younger generation coming in and these writers with Reservation Dogs, Dark Winds and Echo, it’s very encouraging. Hopefully this inspires young people to want to engage more in their own communities and people are made aware of what our culture is really about and can start to see us as human beings.

