Colt Cabana talks about his acting life

Although he hasn’t been a frequent player for All Elite Wrestling or Ring of Honor lately, Colt Cabana opened up about his life outside of the ring as an actor.

“I’m also a working actor,” Cabana explained on “Captain’s Corner.” “I have an agent and I work a lot in Chicago. In fact, before I came here, I did an audition for a TV show, and when I come home, I need to send an audition for a famous TV show. It’s just something I do.”

AccordingIMDbCabana has made appearances in a handful of projects outside of the squared circle, including “Ghost Trek: The Kinsey Report” and recently in the “Young Rock” series, which focuses on the life of Dwayne “The Rock Johnson, playing the WWE legend Brooklyn Brawler.

Cabana’s professional wrestling career began in 1999 and wrestled all over the world for promotions such as Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and WWE. Cabana signed for Tony Khan’s AEW in February 2020 and eventually joined The Dark Order after initially falling out with the group. It was revealed by Khan in September that the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion had signed a new contract earlier this year, but primarily to appear on his new promotion, Ring of Honor.

Cabana’s name was recently in the spotlight during the All Out post-show media scrum on September 4. Cabana’s former friend CM Punk lambasted him during the live press conference for publicly addressing the issues between the two. Punk also took aim at AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks during the melee, which ultimately led to a backstage skirmish between the parties involved.