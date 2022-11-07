Entertainment
kgf: actor Yash reveals he worked in the ‘KGF’ franchise to inspire people, not intimidate them
In April, he came out with “KGF: Chapter 2”, which opened to an outstanding response at the box office when it was released across the country in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. It became one of the highest-grossing films of the year.
Speaking during a session at a media event on Saturday night, Yash said people used to make fun of southern movies, especially because of poor voice acting.
“10 years ago, dubbed movies were getting very popular here (North). People were making fun of southern movies. They were ridiculing the action sequences but eventually they got hooked.
“In the beginning, our films were sold at a pittance. People were content with bad dubbings and randomly naming the films. Then they started getting familiar with our dubbed films,” the actor said.
But things have changed for the better and the credit goes to SS Rajamouli and his successful ‘Baahubali’ franchise, he added.
“If you have to break a rock, it takes continuous effort. ‘Baahubali’ gave that impetus. ‘KGF’ was made with a different intention. We didn’t make ‘KGF’ to intimidate people, but to inspire .
“People have now started noticing Southern films. Before, we had a different budget to come here and market. Now, with the digital revolution, we have the opportunity to bring it to the world,” Yash said. , whose real name is Naveen Kumar. Gowda, said.
The 36-year-old actor revealed that he has long awaited the success of Southern films on a national level.
“If that doesn’t sound arrogant, I wanted it to happen. I visualized it and wanted it to happen. I was living that day, that success, 5-6 years ago. At the moment, it doesn’t doesn’t affect me. I’m thinking about the future now. The magnitude of the success surprised a lot of people,” he added.
The actor also gloated over the success of Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film “Kantara”, which debuted in theaters in October.
Yash thinks people have now started watching Kannada movies for quality content.
“From my industry’s perspective, we needed this shift in attitude. When people talk about your industry in a certain way, it takes a lot of effort to break that notion. Many say ours is a small industry and we don’t have that kind of budget.
“I had a problem with that. So, I wanted to change that. Right now people are looking at the Kannada industry. The first steps were important. My main goal was to project the Kannada industry as a another great industry that can deliver quality films. I believe audiences are not biased. If they love a film, they will celebrate it.”
When asked about the next installment in the “KGF” franchise, the actor said there are plans to do a third chapter, but not any time soon.
“We have a plan, but not anytime soon. I want to do something else. For six-seven years I’ve been doing ‘KGF’. So let’s see. If everything falls into place, we’ll do ‘KGF 3’ later” , Yash said.
